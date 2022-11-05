Which GTA school boards will be open next week amid ongoing labour actions?

With the union representing tens of thousands of education workers signalling they’ll continue to be on picket lines until they get a new collective agreement with the government, many school boards are preparing to temporarily move classrooms back online.

Many have decided to close school buildings for in-person learning for the duration of the job action and transition to remote learning.

It is in line with the instructions sent by the Ministry of Education to school directors ahead of the education workers’ Nov. 4 walkout, asking them to make “every effort” to keep schools open for as many children as possible.

In the memo, the ministry asked boards to support students in a speedy transition to synchronous remote learning.

Compared to asynchronous learning, which sees students watch pre-recorded video lessons, complete assigned tasks, or contribute to online discussion boards, synchronous learning involves real-time, live online teaching.

Most school boards in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area have released what they plan to do next week in the event that the job action is extended beyond Nov. 4.

Here’s what you need to know.

TORONTO DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (TDSB)

The TDSB has confirmed that all of its schools will remain closed for in-person learning as long as CUPE education workers are on the picket lines.

The board says students will begin transitioning to synchronous learning next week.

“Additional information around student learning, including details around availability of technology, will be shared as soon as possible. In cases where students cannot participate in live, online learning, they will be supported to continue learning for the duration of the school closure,” the board said.

To learn more about TDSB’s plan, click here.

TORONTO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (TCDSB)

The TCDSB says its schools will continue to be closed for students for the remainder of the CUPE job action.

The board says students will be moving to remote synchronous learning on Monday as a result.

“Teachers and DECEs (Designated Early Childhood Educator) will be engaged in remote synchronous learning for the instructional day and will communicate with students how they will be expected to connect to their classroom(s) daily,” the board said.

To learn more about TCDSB’s plan, click here.

PEEL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (PDSB)

The PDSB says asynchronous remote learning will continue on Monday, and if the job action extends beyond Nov. 7, students will subsequently transition to synchronous learning.

“We understand not having concrete information is difficult for your family planning. We are monitoring the situation, and as it unfolds, we will continue to share our next steps with you,” the board said.

To learn more about PDSB’s plan, click here.

DUFFERIN-PEEL CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (DPCDSB)

The DPCDSB says schools will be closed to students on Monday and for the duration of the education workers’ strike.

Teachers will take that time to prepare to transition to synchronous remote learning.

“We do not know, at this time, how long the labour disruption will continue. As indicated in our previous communications, we have been directed by the Ministry of Education to make a speedy switch to synchronous remote learning and are working to put the necessary pieces in place to make that happen as soon as we can,” the board said.

To learn more about DPCDSB’s plan, click here.

YORK REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (YRDSB)

The YRDSB says “independent asynchronous learning” will continue on Monday, and if education workers continue their job action after that, students will move to synchronous online learning.

The board says teachers will be in contact with parents and students to provide the next steps.

“We appreciate that some families may require technology to participate in synchronous online learning and are finalizing plans to distribute technology. We will share more information regarding technology distribution in the coming days,” the board said.

To learn more about YRDSB’s plan, click here.

YORK CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (YCDSB)

The YCDSB says students will be doing synchronous virtual learning starting on Monday and for the duration of the job action.

The board says parents and guardians should receive instructions from the school or their child’s teacher on joining online classes soon.

“We understand that the move to virtual learning will be challenging for many families and York Catholic is committed to working with you during this time. Please join us in continuing to pray for a freely negotiated agreement that will allow our students to return to the classroom,” the board said.

To learn more about YCDSB’s plan, click here.

DURHAM DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (DDSB)

The DDSB says all of its schools will remain closed for in-person learning next week if education workers stay on the picket lines.

For elementary students, teachers and staff will meet on Monday morning to organize timetables and in the afternoon, live virtual learning will begin.

For high school students, they should sign into their Google Classroom at the start of the day on Monday.

“Currently, we do not have the staff or the surplus equipment to effectively distribute technology to all students in Grades K-6 who may require it. We know that this may be a challenge for some families and your child’s educator will do their best to support your child. This is an evolving situation and therefore should this approach change, we will follow up with families to determine what level of support may be required,” the board said.

To learn more about DDSB’s plan, click here.

DURHAM CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (DCDSB)

The DCDSB has yet to release their plan for next week.

HALTON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (HDSB)

The HDSB says elementary students will alternate between in-person and remote learning if the CUPE walkout extends beyond Friday.

Because schools opened for in-person learning on Nov. 4, elementary students will do independent remote learning on Monday.

“This is a fluid and changing situation. The HDSB is monitoring the situation daily and decisions will be made accordingly and with the safety and well-being of students and staff as our highest priority. We strongly advise that parents/guardians make contingency plans in the event that it becomes necessary to switch to remote learning every day,” the board said.

For secondary schools, they will remain open for in-person learning every day during the CUPE job action.

To learn more about HDSB’s plan, click here

HALTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (HCDSB)

The HCDSB says school buildings will remain closed as long as the CUPE job action is ongoing.

On Monday, students will continue with asynchronous learning. Then on Tuesday, they will move to synchronous instruction.

The HCDSB says it will update parents by 6:30 a.m. on Monday to confirm its final plan for that week.

“We understand that this is a challenging time for students, families and staff. As previously noted, a large portion of employee groups across our school district are represented by CUPE, and our CUPE staff provide a number of critical and essential services in our schools. We cannot maintain a safe learning environment for our students without the support and daily efforts of CUPE members,” the board said.

To learn more about HCDSB’s plan, click here.

HAMILTON-WENTWORTH DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (HWDSB)

The HWDSB says schools will be closed to students for in-person learning on Monday if education workers continue their job action. Instead, students will move to asynchronous learning at home on Monday.

The board says synchronous learning will begin on Tuesday.

“Our primary responsibility during this labour dispute is to ensure health and safety is maintained for HWDSB students and staff. We know this is a difficult time and we appreciate everyone’s patience,” the board said.

To learn more about HWDSB’s plan, click here.

HAMILTON-WENTWORTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (HWCDSB)

The HWCDSB says students will continue with online learning on Monday and Tuesday, which will include some synchronous instruction.

The board says parents and guardians who need a device for remote learning are asked to contact their principal on Monday. As for its plan beyond Nov. 8, HWCDSB says it will provide updates to parents and students by Monday.

“We regret very much the impact these circumstances have on students, families and our staff. We are as well extremely disappointed that we are currently unable to provide with certainty the status of the labour dispute for Monday and beyond. Saying that, system and school staff have been working extremely hard to develop contingency plans for next week. The focus of these plans remains on student learning and well-being,” the board said.

To learn more about HWCDSB’s plan, click here.

This story will be updated constantly as new information comes in.