Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements
All four leaders of Ontario’s major political parties squared off in the first and only televised debate Monday night.
Now, they're back on the campaign trail, making stops across the province to secure votes ahead of the June 2 election.
Get more of the latest news at CTV’s Ontario’s election hub
Here’s where the leaders will be on May 17:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
- 10:00 a.m. – Ford makes an announcement in Toronto
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
- 9:00 a.m. – Horwath makes an announcement about fixing schools in Toronto
- 1:45 p.m. – The NDP leader travels to Peterborough to make an announcement about mental health supports in schools
- 5:30 p.m. – Horwath makes a campaign stop in Kingston
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
- 8:15 a.m. – Del Duca holds a post-debate rally in Toronto
- 11:30 a.m. – The Liberal leader makes an announcement in Toronto on improving work-life balance for Ontario workers
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
- 9:00 a.m. – Schreiner makes an announcement in Toronto on youth and climate
- 4:30 p.m. – Schreiner travels to Huntsville to make an announcement on housing
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen makes surprise appearance to mark new London subway line
Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit Tuesday to a train station in central London to see a newly completed subway line named in her honour. The 96-year-old monarch, who has reduced most of her public engagements, appeared Tuesday at Paddington Station.
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they sparred at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner had his Range Rover stolen at gunpoint in Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, multiple sources confirm to CP24.
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
Mariupol fighters in Russian hands; both sides claim wins
Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men carried out on stretchers, left the vast steel plant in Mariupol where they mounted a dogged last stand and turned themselves over to Russian hands, signalling the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to Moscow's invasion.
Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre denounces 'white replacement theory'
Pierre Poilievre is denouncing the 'white replacement theory' believed to be a motive for a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., as 'ugly and disgusting hate-mongering.'
Twitch, a live-streaming giant, comes under scrutiny after Buffalo shooting
Twitch, the livestreaming giant popular among video gamers, has been thrust into the national spotlight after the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store mass shooting tried to broadcast the attack on the platform.
Average price of gas in Canada tops $2 a litre for first time
Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre for the first time. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit $2.06 per litre on Monday for an all-time high.
Next steps for Finland, Sweden on NATO membership
Finland and Sweden have signalled their intention to join NATO over Russia's war in Ukraine and things will move fast once they formally apply for membership in the world's biggest security alliance.
Montreal
-
Quebec English-speakers have higher unemployment, lower income than French-speakers: study
Who are Quebec's English-speakers in 2022, anyway? A new study shows they're young, extremely ethnically diverse -- and are struggling in the workforce, with higher unemployment and lower income than French-speakers.
-
Apartment hunting: What can you get for $1,450 in Montreal?
As moving season approaches, the ongoing housing crisis is on the minds of many Montrealers seeking a new place to live.
-
Classes cancelled at Royal West Academy due to small fire
Classes at Royal West Academy in Montreal West have been cancelled due to a small fire on campus.
London
-
Mitch Marner had his Range Rover stolen at gunpoint in Etobicoke
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke.
-
Tributes pour in for victim of Grand Bend altercation
“He did not have a bad bone in his body.” That’s what Gaetano Pelliteri said Monday in a letter to CTV News about his best friend, Zachary Hartman, 27, who passed away over the weekend.
-
London man charged with sexual assault of two young girls
A man from London, Ont. is facing charges in relation to two alleged sexual assaults that took place on Friday evening.
Kitchener
-
'Just the good dreams are left': Local Indigenous group builds Reconciliation Dreamcatcher
A local Indigenous group has created a large dreamcatcher, as a way to move towards reconciliation.
-
Kitchener man arrested following break-in in Baden
A 44-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with break and enter and assault following a break-in at a commercial property in Baden.
-
Hate motivated graffiti under investigation in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating graffiti was drawn on the side of a building in the area of Gail Street and Avenue Road in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner had his Range Rover stolen at gunpoint in Toronto
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, multiple sources confirm to CP24.
-
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they sparred at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
-
Northern Ont. union worried members were exposed to cell-destroying substances
Mine Mill Unifor Local 598 says staff at some of the area's long-term care facilities and nursing homes may have been exposed to cytotoxins.
Ottawa
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Hog's Back Swing Bridge closing for two days of maintenance
The National Capital Commission is closing the Hog’s Back Swing Bridge for two days starting tonight to conduct 'further maintenance on the bridge closing system.'
-
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debate
Ontario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they sparred at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex project looks at potential for wind farms to power greenhouse sector
A new joint venture investigates using existing wind farms to power and heat greenhouses in southwestern Ontario.
-
Police seek help finding stolen tractor in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help after a tractor theft.
-
Essex Council approves bylaw to regulate short-term rentals
The Town of Essex has given final approval to a new bylaw that will regulate short-term rentals.
Barrie
-
'Way too fast for Wyevale:' OPP clock motorist speeding 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone
A Tiny Township motorist is accused of stunt driving after speeding more than double the posted limit, according to provincial police.
-
Public invited to participate in a filming at Barrie's waterfront
The City of Barrie will shoot a video for a survey on Tuesday, and the public is encouraged to participate.
-
Six people arrested for trying to steal vehicles in Caledon: OPP
Six people were arrested for trying to steal cars from a subdivision in Caledon, according to provincial police.
Atlantic
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
-
Section of Herring Cove Road closed to traffic as Halifax police investigate stabbing
Halifax Regional Police are on scene in the Herring Cove Road area after a person was stabbed overnight.
-
Mother of Chantel Moore tells inquest about night N.B. police shot her daughter
The mother of an Indigenous woman shot by New Brunswick police in 2020 told a coroner's inquest Monday that less than two hours after she was awakened by an officer seeking her daughter's address to check on her safety, police returned with news that her daughter had been killed.
Calgary
-
Fire breaks out at home in Thorncliffe
Emergency crews extinguished a house fire on Simons Crescent N.W. Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.
-
Warrant issued for suspect in crash that killed Calgary mother of 5
Calgary police said in a statement issued Monday they have identified a suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary milder, chance of thundershowers tonight
Less rainy for Wednesday's night Battle of Alberta viewing party in the Red Lot.
Winnipeg
-
Sex workers concerned over proposed legislation bringing changes to hotels
Sex workers are raising concerns about a proposed law aimed at cracking down on human traffickers who use short-term rentals, saying the move could make things less safe for them.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.
-
Southern Manitoba could see another 20 to 50 mm of rain this week
Southern Manitoba could be hit with another 20 to 50 millimetres of rain over the next few days.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver fresh food bank sees 10-fold surge in demand during pandemic
A Metro Vancouver food bank program that provides fresh groceries to people in need is serving 10 times more families than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Devastating': Vancouver dad's tweet about son's empty birthday party strikes nerve
A Vancouver dad whose son is on the autism spectrum took to social media to share how painful it was to see only one classmate at his birthday party. Now, he's receiving a flood of support that he hopes marks the start of an important conversation.
-
B.C. liberal leader slams $800M museum 'vanity project' on first day in legislature
British Columbia Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said that if elected premier he would halt plans to build a new Royal B.C. Museum, calling it a “billion-dollar vanity project” after he took his seat in the legislature.
Edmonton
-
Alta. man pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in deaths of woman, toddler
The Alberta man accused of first-degree murder in the deaths of a 24-year-old woman and her 16-month-old child is due in court on Monday.
-
Average price of gas in Canada tops $2 a litre for first time
Gasoline prices are showing no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 a litre for the first time. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit $2.06 per litre on Monday for an all-time high.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla kick off three-day Canadian tour in St. John's today
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.