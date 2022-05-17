Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements

All four leaders of Ontario’s major political parties squared off in the first and only televised debate Monday night.

Now, they're back on the campaign trail, making stops across the province to secure votes ahead of the June 2 election.

Here’s where the leaders will be on May 17:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

10:00 a.m. – Ford makes an announcement in Toronto

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

9:00 a.m. – Horwath makes an announcement about fixing schools in Toronto

1:45 p.m. – The NDP leader travels to Peterborough to make an announcement about mental health supports in schools

5:30 p.m. – Horwath makes a campaign stop in Kingston

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

8:15 a.m. – Del Duca holds a post-debate rally in Toronto

11:30 a.m. – The Liberal leader makes an announcement in Toronto on improving work-life balance for Ontario workers

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner