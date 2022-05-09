Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements

Voters can expect announcements on housing and affordability on day six of the Ontario election campaign trail.

The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

This is where the leaders will be on May 9:

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

9:30 a.m. launches platform in Sudbury to make life better and more affordable in northern Ontario

Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner

9 a.m. announces affordability plan in Toronto for first-time home buyers

10:30 a.m. canvassing in Toronto’s University-Rosedale area

4:30 p.m. meeting with supporters and volunteers in Bracebridge

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

10:15 a.m. announces fully costed platform in Toronto

6:30 p.m. holds meet and greet in Nipissing

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford