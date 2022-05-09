Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Voters can expect announcements on housing and affordability on day six of the Ontario election campaign trail.
The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.
This is where the leaders will be on May 9:
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
- 9:30 a.m. launches platform in Sudbury to make life better and more affordable in northern Ontario
Green Party Leader Michael Schreiner
- 9 a.m. announces affordability plan in Toronto for first-time home buyers
- 10:30 a.m. canvassing in Toronto’s University-Rosedale area
- 4:30 p.m. meeting with supporters and volunteers in Bracebridge
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
- 10:15 a.m. announces fully costed platform in Toronto
- 6:30 p.m. holds meet and greet in Nipissing
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
- No events scheduled for today
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin used a major patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict was headed, as his forces continued to pummel targets across the country with few signs of significant progress.
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after weeks of protests
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned Monday following weeks of protests demanding that he and his brother, the president, step down over the country's worst economic crisis in decades, an official said.
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
What North Korea learned from Ukraine: Now's the perfect time for a nuclear push
Analysts say Moscow's actions have gifted North Korea a 'perfect storm' of conditions under which to ramp up its nuclear weapons program.
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to handle retired parents without savings
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Montreal
-
Over a quarter of Quebecers developed COVID-19 antibodies in 2.5 months in 2022
A new study out of Hema-Quebec and the Ministry of Health has found that more than one in four Quebec adults developed antibodies to COVID-19 between the beginning of the year and mid-March.
-
Quebec truckers to truckers protest government tariffs on soaring gas prices
A demonstration by bulk carriers who are members of the National truckers associaion (ANCAI) is scheduled to take place in several regions of Quebec on Monday.
-
Gas could rise by five cents this week and five cents the week after, analyst says
London
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Voters can expect announcements on housing and affordability on day six of the Ontario election campaign trail.
-
'No, you are not seeing things': Passenger spotted riding on back of truck
Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
-
24-hour construction to begin Monday as part of Downtown Loop project
Starting Monday, 24-hour-a-day work will begin at an existing construction site in London, Ont. for the Downtown Loop project, where underground work will upgrade pipes and sewers.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Rangers even up semifinal playoff series
It's all tied up at one game apiece heading back to Kitchener.
-
Fire crews battle scrapyard blaze near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener
Fire crews were called to a major fire at a recycle depot near Conestoga Parkway in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visiting Waterloo Region Monday
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Waterloo Region Monday to help boost some local provincial candidates.
Northern Ontario
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: How to handle retired parents without savings
-
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
-
Cognitive impairment from long COVID equivalent to aging 20 years, study finds
Ottawa
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Registration opens this week for city of Ottawa summer aquatic and day camps
People can begin signing up for the city of Ottawa's summer aquatic programs at 9 p.m. Monday.
-
Bittersweet Mother's Day in Ottawa as war rages in Ukraine
Anna Fedorova spent Mother's Day in Ottawa with her children after fleeing the war in Ukraine this spring.
Windsor
-
Handful of municipal candidates enter fray to get early jump on field
As provincial election candidates circle the province and canvas their neighbourhoods, another campaign is also quietly getting underway.
-
Windsor to bake in summer-like temperatures this week
It may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give Windsor, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week.
-
‘She’s the best mom ever’: Local NFL’er spends Mother’s Day at home before joining New Orleans Saints
From Oneida Nation of the Thames to the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, LA, Sage Doxtater is the newest member of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
Barrie
-
Serious accident shuts down a road in Clearview Township: OPP
Provincial police have closed a road in Clearview Township following a serious single-vehicle rollover late Sunday evening.
-
Head-on crash in New Tecumseth sends five to hospital
A head-on crash in New Tecumseth sent five people to hospital.
-
Suspects arrested following stabbing of Barrie teen
Multiple people have been arrested and charged following the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.
Atlantic
-
Gathering set for Wednesday to mark one year since girl vanished from Bathurst, N.B.
It will be one year this Wednesday since 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau vanished in Bathurst, N.B., but even though her disappearance has been ruled a homicide, the community keeps searching.
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Some Ukrainian moms mark first Mother's Day in Nova Scotia
Anna Tereshchenko is far from her home in Ukraine, but is marking Mother’s Day with her son and sister as they bring a taste of home to Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fire breaks out at southeast Calgary high school
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a charter school in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia.
-
Alberta mother and child found dead, RCMP investigating
Brooks RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a woman and her eight-month-old daughter were found inside a home on Saturday evening.
-
Fate of Calgary's hail damage repair rebate to be decided by city council
Council is set to vote on ending the roof rebate program used to help Calgarians who suffered extensive hail damage after storms 2020 and 2021.
Winnipeg
-
From bowling to brunch: Winnipeg businesses enjoying a Mother's Day boost
Mother's Day isn't just a time to celebrate all of the contributions our moms make for us; it's also a major business draw for those in the hospitality industry.
-
Trudeau meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, announces more military supports for Ukraine, sanctions on Russians
-
'An incredible story': The Manitoba connection to the Kentucky Derby winner
Rich Strike, the horse who shocked the world with his Kentucky Derby win this weekend, has a special familial connection to Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
'We keep burying our loved ones': Outrage, grief at Vancouver vigil for Chelsea Poorman
Family and members of Vancouver's Indigenous community gathered Sunday afternoon at a vigil for Chelsea Poorman, expressing both grief and outrage over the young woman's unexplained death.
-
Vancouver salon owner uses social media to expose alleged fraudster
A Vancouver salon owner recently posted a video on TikTok of a woman apparently being arrested by Vancouver police outside her salon after allegedly attempting to use a gift card purchased with a stolen credit card.
-
'Nothing creative at all': B.C. Indigenous leader slams province's plan for repeat offenders
A First Nations leader in Northern B.C. is criticizing the province's plan to deal with prolific offenders, saying it’s destined to fail if it does not involve Indigenous leadership.
Edmonton
-
'It was funny': Oilers fans chirp Calgary Flames at playoff game in Dallas
An Edmonton couple in Dallas decided to poke fun at the Calgary Flames as they took on the Stars Saturday evening.
-
After pair of 6-goal wins, Oilers look to bury Kings
It's not a do-or-die situation for the Los Angeles Kings, but Sunday's Game 4 home clash with the Edmonton Oilers is very close to being that critical.
-
'They're our neighbours': Rally voices concerns American abortion decision could impact Alberta
A rally outside the legislature on Sunday called for concrete action to protect abortion access in Alberta in light of reports a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion law could be overturned.