Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements

Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'

In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.

Long lineups for passport applicants has led to some opportunists who are selling their services as "line standers" for an hourly rate. (CTV National News)

