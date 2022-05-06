Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements

Voters can expect announcements on housing, education and climate on day three of the Ontario election campaign trail.

All four major party leaders have also set aside time Friday morning to speak with Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus.

The main announcements will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.

This is where the leaders will be on May 6:

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

• 9:15 a.m. announces affordable housing plan in Burlington

• 10:10 a.m. meets with Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus

• 11 a.m. campaign stop at Nickel Brook Brewing Co in Burlington

• 2 p.m. healthcare announcement in Brampton

PC Leader Doug Ford

• 9:30 a.m. campaign stop in Bowmanville

• Deliver remarks to Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus

• Campaign stops in Oshawa and Durham Region

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

• 8:30 a.m. speaks with Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus virtually

• 11 a.m. Schreiner makes “major” announcement on climate and jobs in London

• 11:30 a.m. campaign stop at a solar installation in London

• 5:15 p.m. rally to stop the building of Highway 413 in Caledon

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

• 8:45 a.m. announces education platform in Kitchener

• 10:30 a.m. speaks with Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus