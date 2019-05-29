

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





Can’t afford to shell out for one of the coveted NBA finals tickets? Not to worry—cities across Ontario are opening up their public spaces and will be broadcasting the highly-anticipated matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

Join thousands of fans who will be cheering on the Toronto Raptors in the streets at one of these viewing areas:

The original Jurassic Park in Toronto, located outside of the game arena in Maple Leafs Square.

Garden Square in Brampton, located near Main and Queen streets.

Celebration Square in Mississauga, located near Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway.

Pickering Recreation Complex, located near Kingston and Valley Farm roads.

Civic Square in Burlington, located near Brant and James streets.

Springer Market Square in Kingston, located near King and Brock streets.

The cities of Halton Hills, Newmarket, Midland and Windsor have also been granted permission by the Maple Leafs Sport and Entertainment (MLSE) to broadcast the Raptors games in public places.

For those who don’t want to stand outdoors, Cineplex is expected to broadcast the games for free at 33 theaters across Canada.