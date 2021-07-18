TORONTO -- A number of COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics are operating in Toronto today.

Here’s where you can find a pop-up clinic near you to get your first or second shot.

Downsview Arena

  • People age 12 years or older who live or work in any “M” postal code.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub

  • First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Prairie Drive Park

  • First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Shoppers World Danforth

  • First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.

Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )

  • Metro Toronto Convention Centre
  • Toronto Congress Centre
  • The Hangar
  • Cloverdale Mall

Backstory:

This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow click here