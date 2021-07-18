Advertisement
Where to find a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on July 18, 2021
Vanita Jassal, a physician with the University Health Network, administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic at Filmore's adult entertainment club in downtown Toronto, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO -- A number of COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics are operating in Toronto today.
Here’s where you can find a pop-up clinic near you to get your first or second shot.
Downsview Arena
- People age 12 years or older who live or work in any “M” postal code.
Thorncliffe Park Community Hub
- First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.
Prairie Drive Park
- First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.
Shoppers World Danforth
- First and second doses for individuals 12 years of age or older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code.
Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )
- Metro Toronto Convention Centre
- Toronto Congress Centre
- The Hangar
- Cloverdale Mall
Backstory:
This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow click here.