TORONTO -- The city says at least 10,000 people will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today at a number of pop up clinics.

The clinics are mostly open to adults who live in hot spot postal codes, though some of them have widened their eligibility to include adults who work in hot spot postal codes as well.

Here is a list of where you can get a shot today without an appointment:

Woodbine Racetrack (555 Rexdale Boulevard)

Open to adults who live or work in M9V, M9W and M9R as well as residents in all other Toronto hotspots

From 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. No appointments required.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open to adults who live or work in all identified Toronto hot spot postal codes:

· M1B · M1C · M1E · M1G · M1H · M1J · M1K · M1L · M1M · M1P · M1R · M1S · M1T · M1V · M1W · M1X · M2J · M2M · M2R · M3A · M3C · M3H · M3J · M3K · M3L · M3M · M3N · M4A · M4H · M4X · M5A · M5B · M5N · M5V · M6A · M6B · M6E · M6H · M6K · M6L · M6M · M6N · M8V · M9A · M9B · M9C · M9L · M9M · M9N · M9P · M9R · M9V · M9W

From 9 a.m. until supply runs out. No appointments required.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.