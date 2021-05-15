TORONTO -- Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including many pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

The clinics are mostly open to adults who live in hot spot postal codes, though some of them have widened their eligibility to include adults who work in hot spot postal codes as well.

Here is a list:

Aga Khan Museum (77 Wynford Drive):

Open on Saturday, May 15 to anyone 18 years old and over who live in any hot spot areas in Toronto.

From 8 a.m. until supply runs out (2500 doses available).

Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute (3663 Danforth Avenue):

Open on Saturday, May 15 to all Toronto residents who are 18 years old and up with priority access to those in M1M, M1L, M1K, M1J.

From 8 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~2,500 doses available).

Brookside Public School (75 Oasis Boulevard):

Open on Sunday May 16 to residents 18+ in all Scaborough hot spots.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Burrows Hall Junior Public School (151 Burrows Hall Boulevard):

Open on Sunday, May 16 to all residents who are 18 years old and up who live in Scarborough hot spots.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Canadian Centre for Refugee and Immigrant Healthcare (4158 Sheppard Avenue East):

Open to all Toronto residents who are 18 years old and up with priority access to those in M1P, M1W, M1M, M1S, M1T.

Gursikh Sabha Canada (905 Middlefield Road):

Open on Saturday, May 15 to residents who are 18 years old and up in Scarborough hot spots.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Toronto Zoo (2000 Meadowvale Road):

Open on Saturday, May 15 to residents 18+ in all Scaborough hot spots.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard):

Open on Sunday, May 16 to all Toronto residents who are 18 years old and up with priority access to those who live or work in M4H, M3C, M3A.

From 7 a.m. until vaccine supply runs out (~2,000 doses available).