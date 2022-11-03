Where can I bring my child when schools close in Toronto?

Hundreds of thousands of students across Toronto will be out of class Friday as education workers walk off the job.

As a result, parents and guardians may be wondering what activities are available to their children on the first day of job action.

CTV News Toronto has complied a list of a few options for families looking to keep their kids occupied during the strike, some of which are offering fully supervised programs.

ROYAL ONTARIO MUSEUM

The ROM is offering a supervised day camp for kids between the ages of five to 10.

“This full-day program will provide children with age-appropriate programming, hands-on engaging activities and the opportunity to explore the Museum’s fascinating galleries of art, culture and nature,” the ROM told CTV News Toronto.

Pre-registration is required for the camp and is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Prices are $85 per child per day and $77 for ROM members and extended care is available for an additional cost.

Camp starts at 8 a.m. and you can register here.

ART GALLERY OF ONTARIO

While the AGO isn’t offering any additional programming, families can sign up for the gallery’s free virtual school program for kids between junior kindergarten and Grade 8.

The program is offered in sessions starting at 9:30 a.m. and is open to all parents, caregivers and educators across the province.

Free worksheets are available for download on the AGO website and kids only need a pencil and a piece of paper to participate.

Register here.

The gallery will also be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for in-person visits.

ONTARIO SCIENCE CENTRE

The Ontario Science Centre isn’t offering special programming on Friday, but is open for regular visits between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“As always, our Hosts are excited to welcome families ready to explore hundreds of hands-on learning experiences including our newest exhibition Indigenous Ingenuity: An Interactive Adventure, showcasing how Indigenous innovations have helped shape our world,” a spokesperson told CTV News Toronto.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $13 for children and can be purchased here.

TORONTO ZOO

The Toronto Zoo told CTV News Toronto that it did create a day program with the short notice it had but spots filled up “almost immediately.”

“We will continue to monitor the progress of the potential strike next week, and if we are able pull together some programming for later in the week (depending on staffing levels) we will and will share details once available,” a spokesperson said in an email.

However, the zoo is open between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for parents looking to visit with their children. Tickets are $22.20 for adults, $13.50 for children ages three to 12, and free for kids younger than that.

You can buy tickets here.

4CATS

Popular art studio 4Cats is offering a day camp for children between the ages of six and 12 on Friday.

The program features painting, drawing, printmaking & sculpting and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $99 per child.

An extra hour of aftercare can be added for an additional $15 per child. Parents are asked to bring at least 2 nut-free snacks, lunch and a water bottle.

Families can also get a five per cent “sibling discount” on the second registration.

The art studio has a number of locations across the Greater Toronto Area and admission can be purchased here.

LEGOLAND TORONTO

The Legoland Discovery Centre remains open for parents and guardians looking to accompany their children to the attraction north of Toronto.

Legoland will be fully operating Friday and will include educational workshops that meet the current Ontario School Curriculum, a spokesperson said in an email.

At least one adult will need to accompany children for entry and tickets start at $26.99.

Legoland opens at 11 a.m. on Friday and closes at 8 p.m.

CTV News Toronto will continue to update and add to this list as new information becomes available.