Wheelchair user struck by vehicle, injured in Toronto

A wheelchair user was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto's east end on Saturday evening.

Police say it happened in the area of Kingston and Brimley roads in Scarborough just before 6 p.m.

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision, according to police.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Other drivers were advised to expect delays in the area while police investigated.