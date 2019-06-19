What you need to know about this year’s Pride Parade
A reveller waves a modified Pride flag during the Toronto Pride parade on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 4:09PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 7:57AM EDT
On Sunday, the streets of downtown Toronto will be bustling with people, music and floats as thousands come out to participate in the annual Toronto Pride Parade.
This year’s Pride Month is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the birth of the LGBTQ2+ movement. Numerous events have been held throughout the month of June, all cumulating to the Pride Parade on June 23.
The procession is scheduled to begin around 2 p.m. on the corner of Church and Bloor streets.
About 200 groups will march in this year’s parade, which has been billed as one of the largest in North America. The parade will continue to march down Yonge Street to the main stage at Dundas-Yonge Square.
There will be two other marches taking place during the last weekend of Pride. The Trans March, which will take place on June 21, and the Dyke March, set for June 22, will start also start at Church and Bloor streets and continue down Yonge Street. However, both marches will turn down Carlton Street and stop at Allan Gardens near Jarvis Street.
Throughout the weekend there will be massive street fairs along Church, Wellesley and Alexander streets. According to the "Pride Guide" posted online, the street fair aims to “give exposure to local LGBTQ+ organizations, artisan and sponsors.”
Here is a list of road closures to keep in mind:
Pride Toronto Community Street Festival
Church Street will be closed south of Bloor Street to Dundas Street East and Wellesley Street will be closed from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street. The closure went into effect shortly after midnight on Friday and will remain in place until 6 a.m. on Monday. The 94 Wellesley bus will be detouring around the closure throughout the weekend and the TTC says that there may be detours on the 5 Avenue Rd, 505 Dundas and 506 Carlton routes at various points.
Trans March
The annual Trans March will take place between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday. The march begins at Church Street and Isabella streets and will conclude at Allan Gardens. The following rolling road closures will be in effect during the march:
- Church Street from Isabella Street to Bloor Street East
- Bloor Street East from Church Street to Yonge Street
- Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Carlton Street
- Carlton Street East from Yonge Street to Victoria Street
Dyke March
About 10,000 people are expected to participate in the march, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The following road closures will be in effect, beginning as early as noon:
- Church Street will be closed from Hayden Street to Bloor Street East between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
- Hayden Street will be closed from Church Street to 50 feet east of Yonge Street between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- Bloor Street will be closed from Church Street to Yonge Street between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Carlton Street will be closed from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
- Church Street will be closed from Hayden Street to Bloor Street between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Yonge Street will be closed from Bloor Street to Carlton Street between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Pride Parade
It is the biggest event of Pride weekend and numerous road closures will be in place to accommodate it. The parade starts at Church Street and Bloor Street East before heading west on Bloor Street, south on Yonge Street and east on Dundas Street to Victoria Street. Here is the full list of closures:
- Dundonald Street lane closure from Yonge Street to 100 feet east of Yonge Street between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Edward Street lane closure from Yonge St to 100 feet west of Yonge Street between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Elm St lane closure from Yonge Street to 100 feet west of Yonge Street between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Grenville Street closed from Yonge Street to 100 feet west of Yonge Street between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- St Joseph Street lane closure from Yonge St to 100 feet west of Yonge Street between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Elm Street closed from Yonge Street to 200 feet west of Yonge Street between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Hayden Street closed from Yonge Street to 200 feet east of Yonge Street between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Rosedale Valley Road closed from Bayview Avenue to Park Road between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Bloor Street closed from Yonge Street to Ted Rogers Way between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Church Street closed from Hayden Street to Bloor Street between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Church Street closed from Park Road to Bloor Street between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Park Road closed from Rosedale Valley Road to Bloor Street between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Dundas Street closed from Yonge Street to Church Street between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Victoria Street closed from Dundas Street to Shuter Street between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Yonge Street closed from Bloor Street to Queen Street between 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.