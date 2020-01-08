A number of stations along TTC's Line 1 will be closed this weekend. Here’s what you need to know so you don’t get left out in the cold.

There will be no service between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations due to scheduled track maintenance.

Shuttle busses will run along Yonge Street and stop at each station along the route. Alternatively, the 97 Yonge bus and the University side of Line 1 will also be available for riders.

All stations will still be open for fare sales, as well as access to surface route and Line 4.

The York Mills Station entrance at Old York Mills Road will be closed, so TTC is advising customers to use the entrance at York Mills Centre or the Yonge Corporate Centre at the corner of Yonge Street and Wilson Avenue.

Wheel-Trans will be available upon request at any station throughout the closure.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the TTC says that while regular subway maintenance occurs at the end of each night of service, weekend closures are required to complete “critical infrastructure” upgrades.