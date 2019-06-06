

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The TTC said “a little device that sits on the bottom” of a subway train falling off was the reason behind dozens of passengers having to walk underground through the tracks to arrive at Union Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Line 1 was shut down between Bloor-Yonge and Osgoode stations for about four hours, with service resuming just before the afternoon rush hour.

“We absolutely understand there was inconvenience for people yesterday,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said while explaining the situation to CTV News Toronto one day later.

“It was a very complicated afternoon for us, no question.”

Green said the subway train, which had 54 passengers aboard, suffered a power failure while in operation at around 12:20 p.m.

All of the transit users were forced to evacuate the train and walk, alongside TTC crews, through the tracks towards Union Station.

“We’re still investigating exactly why what happened yesterday happened,” he said. “But, what we do know is that two trains went through an area between St. Andrew and Union stations and the power collection shoe – it’s a little device that sits on the bottom of the train and it draws the power from that third rail into the train to power the train – it came loose and that knocked off, we believe, the cover board that covers that third rail, which came loose and fell and the shoe went over that, they got knocked off.”

The first train that experienced this issue was able to make it through safely but the second train “lost all of those shoes,” Green said.

“There are 12 of them on each train,” he added. “(The train became) disabled in the tunnel so that was the train we had to evacuate.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.

About 50 shuttle buses were operating between the two subway stations while service was suspended and additional buses were brought in to help accommodate the influx of passengers on the King and Queen streetcar routes.

Green added the TTC also has an agreement with GO Transit to allow affected passengers to travel within the city of Toronto on GO Transit using a TTC fare for the time being.

Full subway service resumed around 5:30 p.m.