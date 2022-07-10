What we know about the winning $20M Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Ontario
Check your lottery tickets if you tried your luck at winning Saturday’s $20 million LOTTO 6/49 draw.
According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, the winning ticket from the July 9 jackpot was sold in Scarborough.
Two second-prize winning tickets valued at $121,811.40 each were also sold in Unionville and Kitchener. Another lucky person bought an ENCORE ticket, worth $100,000, in Mississauga.
People can check their lottery tickets online or by using the OLG App on their mobile device, by signing up for winning number email alerts, or by calling the WIN! line at 416-870-8946 in the Toronto area or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 outside of the GTA.
Since 1982, LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won more than $13.7 billion in prizes, including 1,421 jackpot wins and 420 guaranteed $1 million prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 costs $3 per play. Draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on July 13 for an estimated $5 million jackpot and the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw. Tickets can be purchased up until 10:30 p.m. online or at authorized OLG retailers.
