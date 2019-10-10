

Miriam Katawazi, CTV News Toronto





A number of service changes and closures for public transit are taking place this Thanksgiving weekend in Toronto.

There will be no subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Woodbine stations this weekend due to track work.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said shuttle buses will operate at the 12 stations where there is not service.

Eastbound shuttle buses will operate via Strathmore Boulevard and Cedarvale Avenue to route westbound on Danforth Avenue, the TTC said in a notice.

The TTC will also be operating on holiday hours Monday, which means all routes will be taking on a Sunday service schedule.

Go Transit will also be operating on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving day.