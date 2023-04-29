What to know ahead of Game 6 as Leafs face Lightning

The pressure’s on.

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost against the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday, but they have a chance to redeem themselves at Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight. Toronto currently leads the series 3-2.

The position the Leafs are in now is identical to last year. If the Leafs lose tonight, they will have to win Game 7 at home in Toronto.

But if they win, they will advance to the second round of the playoffs, which the team has not done since 2004.

AT-HOME TAILGATE

The Leafs will host a viewing party in Maple Leaf Square to watch the game from afar. A limited supply of passes is available to fans through the Toronto Maple Leafs App.

The tailgate will include giveaways, activities, special guests and a DJ. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The puck is expected to drop at 7 p.m.