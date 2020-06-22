TORONTO -- One of Toronto's busiest malls will reopen its doors this week after being closed for nearly three months.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre said it will reopen on Wednesday, operating daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The announcement came just hours after Ontario announced Toronto would move forward to Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan on Wednesday.

“Yorkdale and its retailers are focusing all efforts on reopening the shopping centre with the health and safety of employees and customers top of mind,” a spokesperson told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

"Individual stores may open on different dates after June 24th as they continue to reorganize space to ensure appropriate social distancing."

Yorkdale said a number of safety measures will be in place to ensure the safety of customers, including frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, signage to guide traffic flow and multiple hand sanitizer stations.

Customers are being encouraged to check the mall’s website for an updated list of the stores that have reopened.

About 18 million people pass through Yorkdale Shopping Centre each year.