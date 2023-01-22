What to expect as 'significant' snowstorm tracks towards southern Ontario

A special weather statement has been issued for southern Ontario with a significant snow storm expected to hit this week.

According to the statement issued by Environment Canada, snowfall of 10 to 15 centimetres is possible by late Wednesday evening.

More snow is also expected on Thursday morning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," the weather agency said Sunday. "Significant snowfall possible late Wednesday into Thursday."

The agency warned the snowfall amounts may be up to 20 centimetres in certain municipalities. Reduced visibility due to heavy snow is likely.

Environment Canada said the temperature will remain relatively steady throughout the week, despite the precipitation.

Toronto, Markham, Hamilton, Ottawa, Peel, London, Niagara, Peterborough, Waterloo, Windsor, and Durham are some of the regions included in the weather statement.

“There is a low pressure system that looks like it will form in through Texas and track towards Ontario throughout the week,” CTV News Toronto’s Weather Anchor Jessica Smith said.

“It will pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and right now looks like it will impact areas around Windsor in the morning on Wednesday, making its way into the GTA early afternoon and will impact the evening commute.”

"People should plan ahead when it comes to their travel plans, including any possible transit delays due to weather," Smith added.