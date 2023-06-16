What to do this weekend in Toronto
It’s going to be a busy weekend in Toronto.
From festivals to City summer programming to TTC closures, it might be a little harder to get around the city than usual. Here’s some ideas of what to do – and what to plan for – this weekend.
What to do in Toronto this weekend
There’s no shortage of things to do this weekend. Whether you’re into food, live music or performing arts, there’s something for everyone in and around the downtown core.
- Ed Sheeran will perform twice at the Rogers Centre and once in an intimate set at History. Some tickets are still available for both nights at the Rogers Centre.
- Luminato Festival is in its final weekend. The full list of events includes live music, screenings and other performances.
- Toronto Pride has several events this weekend, including “Access Me,” described as a “queer disability sex-positive performance” at Daniels Spectrum on Dundas Street East and a drag storytime event at the Toronto Zoo on Sunday.
- There will be an Indigenous arts festival at Fort York all weekend, featuring music, dance, theatre, storytelling, crafts and food created by Indigenous artists. On Saturday, there will be a traditional pow wow hosted by Na-Me-Res Native Men’s Residence with drummers and dancers.
- Taste of Little Italy, hosted by the Little Italy BIA, will run until Sunday night. The event will feature live music, extended patios and carnival rides.
- The Under Armour Toronto 10K will run on Saturday along the Toronto waterfront.
- The Yorkville Exotic Car Show will take place on Sunday.
Some pools reopen June 17
Ten City of Toronto pools will open for the summer on Saturday, running a partial schedule of 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends. The city has published a full list of which pools will be open.
Weather
It’s forecasted to be a picture perfect summer weekend, with clear sunny skies and a high of 24 and 23 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Road closures and TTC disruptions
- College Street will be closed between Shaw Street and Bathurst Street all weekend.
- Lake Shore Boulevard between Bathurst Street and Windermere Avenue will be closed on Saturday.
- Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Bay Street will be closed on Sunday.
- The most up-to-date service updates for the TTC will be available on the TTC website.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
6 remain in critical condition following Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba
Six people remain in critical condition in hospitals in Manitoba with what are being described as significant injuries following a deadly collision involving a semi-truck and a bus Thursday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Ontario democracy coalition fights foreign interference at 'ground zero'
As opposition parties fight for a public inquiry into foreign interference on Parliament Hill, a community watchdog is trying to shine a light on where political meddling often first takes hold - in local politics.
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Without climate change, these extreme weather events would not have happened
Droughts, storms, wildfires and heat waves: Extreme weather around the world is becoming more intense and more frequent. The toll is huge and mounting, with lives lost, homes destroyed, livelihoods stolen and economies upended.
WATCH | Why employment is no longer a sure-fire way out of poverty
A new study commissioned by Community Food Centres Canada is highlighting a "crisis" for single, working-age Canadians, with one in five living in poverty.
Recent rain may not be enough to halt the shrinking of Canada's cattle herd
Anxious Alberta ranchers praying for rain got their wish this week, but it may not be enough to stop the ongoing decline in Canadian cattle production.
Montreal
-
Large truck fire scorches underside of REM railway
A part of Montreal's new light rail (REM) structure was scorched early Friday morning after a heavy truck caught fire on Highway 15. The fire burned for three hours under the REM railway near the Champlain Bridge exit, with 30 firefighters called in to battle the blaze.
-
Lachine Hospital: Doctors want the MUHC to be more transparent about services being offered
While the management of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) refuses to say publicly that the emergency department of the Lachine Hospital is operational 24/7, doctors are getting impatient and demanding greater transparency. For more than four months, the MUHC has been hammering home the message that the Lachine Hospital ER is closed at night, from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., when in fact it is not.
-
Another smog warning in Montreal as wildfires continue to blaze
Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday, with wildfire smoke prompting another smog warning from Environment Canada. The agency is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.
London
-
Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
-
City launches legal action against Reptilia, but indoor zoo remains open
Less than two months after opening its doors to the public, Reptilia is being taken to court by city hall. An application filed in Superior Court by the city will move the issue in front of a judge for a decision.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Another wind turbine bursts out in flames
Just two weeks after a turbine fire near Goderich, another turbine has gone up in flames. This time Thursday evening in Muirkirk, about 50 minutes southwest of London.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local mayors getting expanded powers
The mayors of Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Brantford are among 26 municipal leaders across the province that will soon be granted strong mayor powers.
-
Two men who died in boating incident near Bayfield identified
A community is in mourning after the deaths of two men just north of Bayfield on Saturday.
-
Police trying to identify man accused of filming inside Halton Hills changeroom
Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted for voyeurism at the Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills.
Northern Ontario
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
-
Supreme Court of Canada upholds Safe Third Country Agreement
A pact with the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border is constitutional, Canada's highest court ruled in a unanimous decision Friday.
-
Ontario government expands strong mayor powers to 26 more cities
The Ford government is expanding strong mayor powers to nearly 30 more municipalities in just over two weeks.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoky conditions in Ottawa may continue into the weekend
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning high levels of air pollution have developed due to the smoke.
-
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.
-
Eastern Ontario OPP officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual assault
Former OPP officer Jason Redmond was sentenced at the Brockville courthouse on Friday morning after he was found guilty of sexual assault in February.
Windsor
-
Amherstburg man dies in Front Road crash
LaSalle police say a 59-year-old Amherstburg man has died after a crash on Front Road.
-
Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
-
Lockdown lifted at Tecumseh high school
A French Catholic high school in Tecumseh was in a temporary lockdown Friday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Ont., man charged in historical sexual assault investigation involving children
An Ontario man is facing several charges in connection with historical sexual offences involving children.
-
Family and friends mourn death of decorated military and OPP veteran
Family and friends are mourning the loss and celebrating the life of a mentor, consummate professional and decorated military veteran following his death Saturday night.
-
Suspended driver charged in collision that sent vehicle into a creek in Barrie
Tow truck operators were challenged after being tasked with removing a car that had gone off the road and down an overgrown embankment into a creek in the south end of Barrie.
Atlantic
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
P.E.I. premier slams UPEI after report says school has toxic culture of harassment
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says he wouldn't want his children attending the University of Prince Edward Island, following a damning independent review of the school.
-
Stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., sends man to hospital with serious injuries, suspect in custody
Stabbing in Middle Sackville, N.S., sends man to hospital with serious injuries, suspect in custody
Calgary
-
Environment Canada says 10 tornadoes confirmed in Alberta during Wednesday storm
Environment Canada confirms what it calls a “tornado outbreak” in rural Alberta earlier this week.
-
Recent rain may not be enough to halt the shrinking of Canada's cattle herd
Anxious Alberta ranchers praying for rain got their wish this week, but it may not be enough to stop the ongoing decline in Canadian cattle production.
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Winnipeg
-
6 remain in critical condition following Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba
Six people remain in critical condition in hospitals in Manitoba with what are being described as significant injuries following a deadly collision involving a semi-truck and a bus Thursday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
Vancouver
-
Report: 1 in 5 single, working adults in Canada lives below the poverty line
Single working-age adults are experiencing the highest rates of poverty in Canada, according to a new study.
-
Thousands allowed back home, but officials say wildfires still leaving many displaced
People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.
-
Beloved B.C. drive-in theatre reveals show won’t go on post 2024, citing property tax increases
Metro Vancouver’s last remaining drive-in movie theatre has announced the show won’t go on after the 2024 season.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hit west-end overpass, caused 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in west Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a male was found in a home in north Edmonton.
-
6 remain in critical condition following Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba
Six people remain in critical condition in hospitals in Manitoba with what are being described as significant injuries following a deadly collision involving a semi-truck and a bus Thursday afternoon on the Trans-Canada Highway.