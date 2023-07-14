What to do in Toronto this weekend
We’ve entered the dog days of summer in Toronto, with a lively mix of cultural and culinary events available for the city’s residents to enjoy.
From enormous food festivals to indie theatre productions, here’s what to check out in Toronto this weekend:
FOODIE PARADISE IN TORONTO
The Toronto Rib and Beer Fest returns to Yonge-Dundas Square. The festival features live musical performances and a range of barbecue and local beers for the city’s meat lovers to try out.
This weekend, the Festival of India will take over the Toronto Islands, with a “grand parade” followed by a free vegetarian buffet on Centre Island. The festival will also include live music, yoga, and a South Asian bazaar with local and international vendors.
Amidst growing pains for the city’s popular CafeTO program, the city has brought back Summerlicious, a “foodie event” that offers three-course, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at over 200 local restaurants. A full list of participating restaurants is available on the City of Toronto website.
LIVE MUSIC AND CULTURAL EVENTS
The Beaches International Jazz Festival continues through the end of July. You can find the full line-up and schedule on the festival’s website.
This year marks the sixth annual Taste of the Middle East festival in Nathan Phillips Square, which features live music and a curated pool of authentic vendors.
Further west, Philippine Festival Mississauga will move into Celebration Square with live performances, dozens of vendors and activities for kids.
Bloor West StreetFest will take place in the heart of Bloor West Village, with street performers, food trucks and a sidewalk sale closing down a portion of Bloor Street on Saturday.
Alicia Keys plays Scotiabank Arena tonight, while The Zac Brown Band will play Budweiser Stage. Tickets are still available for both concerts.
THEATRE PERFORMANCES
The Toronto Fringe Festival runs through the end of this weekend. Featuring over 100 performances, the festival has a mix of theatre, stand-up comedy and dance, with value passes available for those wishing to see multiple shows. Tickets are available here.
The Mirvish run of “Hadestown” continues into its second week at the Royal Alexandra Theatre and plays until Aug. 20. Tickets start at $59.
Indie company Coal Mine Theatre’s production of “The Effect” by Lucy Prebble runs until July 30. Penned by one of the writers of “Succession,” the drama is surprisingly funny and makes exciting use of Coal Mine’s intimate theatre space.
POOLS AND SPLASH PADS
All City of Toronto pools and splash pads are now open for the summer, and will stay open until early September. Most outdoor pools are open from noon until 8 p.m., while splash pads are open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.
WEATHER
It’s poised to be a cloudy weekend with a few scattered rain showers. Temperatures will reach the high 20s and rain squalls are expected to be brief.
