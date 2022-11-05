What school boards will be open next week in the GTA amid ongoing labour actions?
With the union representing tens of thousands of education workers signalling they’ll continue to be on picket lines until they get a new collective agreement with the government, many school boards are preparing to temporarily move classrooms back online.
Many have decided to close school buildings for in-person learning for the duration of the job action and transition to remote learning.
It is in line with the instructions sent by the Ministry of Education to school directors ahead of the education workers’ Nov. 4 walkout, asking them to make “every effort” to keep schools open for as many children as possible.
In the memo, the ministry asked boards to support students in a speedy transition to synchronous remote learning.
Compared to asynchronous learning, which sees students watch pre-recorded video lessons, complete assigned tasks, or contribute to online discussion boards, synchronous learning involves real-time, live online teaching.
Most school boards in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area have released what they plan to do next week in the event that the job action is extended beyond Nov. 4.
Here’s what you need to know.
TORONTO DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (TDSB)
The TDSB has confirmed that all of its schools will remain closed for in-person learning as long as CUPE education workers are on the picket lines.
The board says students will begin transitioning to synchronous learning next week.
“Additional information around student learning, including details around availability of technology, will be shared as soon as possible. In cases where students cannot participate in live, online learning, they will be supported to continue learning for the duration of the school closure,” the board said.
To learn more about TDSB’s plan, click here.
TORONTO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (TCDSB)
The TCDSB says its schools will continue to be closed for students for the remainder of the CUPE job action.
The board says students will be moving to remote synchronous learning on Monday as a result.
“Teachers and DECEs (Designated Early Childhood Educator) will be engaged in remote synchronous learning for the instructional day and will communicate with students how they will be expected to connect to their classroom(s) daily,” the board said.
To learn more about TCDSB’s plan, click here.
PEEL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (PDSB)
The PDSB says asynchronous remote learning will continue on Monday, and if the job action extends beyond Nov. 7, students will subsequently transition to synchronous learning.
“We understand not having concrete information is difficult for your family planning. We are monitoring the situation, and as it unfolds, we will continue to share our next steps with you,” the board said.
To learn more about PDSB’s plan, click here.
DUFFERIN-PEEL CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (DPCDSB)
The DPCDSB says schools will be closed to students on Monday and for the duration of the education workers’ strike.
Teachers will take that time to prepare to transition to synchronous remote learning.
“We do not know, at this time, how long the labour disruption will continue. As indicated in our previous communications, we have been directed by the Ministry of Education to make a speedy switch to synchronous remote learning and are working to put the necessary pieces in place to make that happen as soon as we can,” the board said.
To learn more about DPCDSB’s plan, click here.
YORK REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (YRDSB)
The YRDSB says “independent asynchronous learning” will continue on Monday, and if education workers continue their job action after that, students will move to synchronous online learning.
The board says teachers will be in contact with parents and students to provide the next steps.
“We appreciate that some families may require technology to participate in synchronous online learning and are finalizing plans to distribute technology. We will share more information regarding technology distribution in the coming days,” the board said.
To learn more about YRDSB’s plan, click here.
YORK CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (YCDSB)
The YCDSB says students will be doing synchronous virtual learning starting on Monday and for the duration of the job action.
The board says parents and guardians should receive instructions from the school or their child’s teacher on joining online classes soon.
“We understand that the move to virtual learning will be challenging for many families and York Catholic is committed to working with you during this time. Please join us in continuing to pray for a freely negotiated agreement that will allow our students to return to the classroom,” the board said.
To learn more about YCDSB’s plan, click here.
DURHAM DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (DDSB)
The DDSB says all of its schools will remain closed for in-person learning next week if education workers stay on the picket lines.
For elementary students, teachers and staff will meet on Monday morning to organize timetables and in the afternoon, live virtual learning will begin.
For high school students, they should sign into their Google Classroom at the start of the day on Monday.
“Currently, we do not have the staff or the surplus equipment to effectively distribute technology to all students in Grades K-6 who may require it. We know that this may be a challenge for some families and your child’s educator will do their best to support your child. This is an evolving situation and therefore should this approach change, we will follow up with families to determine what level of support may be required,” the board said.
To learn more about DDSB’s plan, click here.
DURHAM CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (DCDSB)
The DCDSB has yet to release their plan for next week.
HALTON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (HDSB)
The HDSB says elementary students will alternate between in-person and remote learning if the CUPE walkout extends beyond Friday.
Because schools opened for in-person learning on Nov. 4, elementary students will do independent remote learning on Monday.
“This is a fluid and changing situation. The HDSB is monitoring the situation daily and decisions will be made accordingly and with the safety and well-being of students and staff as our highest priority. We strongly advise that parents/guardians make contingency plans in the event that it becomes necessary to switch to remote learning every day,” the board said.
For secondary schools, they will remain open for in-person learning every day during the CUPE job action.
To learn more about HDSB’s plan, click here
HALTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (HCDSB)
The HCDSB says school buildings will remain closed as long as the CUPE job action is ongoing.
On Monday, students will continue with asynchronous learning. Then on Tuesday, they will move to synchronous instruction.
The HCDSB says it will update parents by 6:30 a.m. on Monday to confirm its final plan for that week.
“We understand that this is a challenging time for students, families and staff. As previously noted, a large portion of employee groups across our school district are represented by CUPE, and our CUPE staff provide a number of critical and essential services in our schools. We cannot maintain a safe learning environment for our students without the support and daily efforts of CUPE members,” the board said.
To learn more about HCDSB’s plan, click here.
HAMILTON-WENTWORTH DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (HWDSB)
The HWDSB says schools will be closed to students for in-person learning on Monday if education workers continue their job action. Instead, students will move to asynchronous learning at home on Monday.
The board says synchronous learning will begin on Tuesday.
“Our primary responsibility during this labour dispute is to ensure health and safety is maintained for HWDSB students and staff. We know this is a difficult time and we appreciate everyone’s patience,” the board said.
To learn more about HWDSB’s plan, click here.
HAMILTON-WENTWORTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD (HWCDSB)
The HWCDSB says students will continue with online learning on Monday and Tuesday, which will include some synchronous instruction.
The board says parents and guardians who need a device for remote learning are asked to contact their principal on Monday. As for its plan beyond Nov. 8, HWCDSB says it will provide updates to parents and students by Monday.
“We regret very much the impact these circumstances have on students, families and our staff. We are as well extremely disappointed that we are currently unable to provide with certainty the status of the labour dispute for Monday and beyond. Saying that, system and school staff have been working extremely hard to develop contingency plans for next week. The focus of these plans remains on student learning and well-being,” the board said.
To learn more about HWCDSB’s plan, click here.
This story will be updated constantly as new information comes in.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
Ontario's labour relations board risks undermining the province's labour laws if it fails to declare a walkout by education workers illegal, a government lawyer argued Saturday.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
How to watch the last lunar eclipse of the year
Early on Tuesday morning, the last total lunar eclipse of the year, also known as the 'beaver blood moon' will be visible across the skies.
Christine Sinclair's new memoir details her career and advocating for women in sports
Christine Sinclair, one of the greatest soccer players in Canadian history, has released a personal memoir that focuses on her rise to fame, her family and being a role model for young women and girls.
What is blue carbon and why is it vital for mitigating Canada's carbon emissions?
Researchers have uncovered if Canada put more effort into conserving and maintaining coastal ecosystems, it would assist in achieving the 2030 carbon reduction targets and mitigating climate change effects.
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend
The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.
Montreal
-
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
Montreal police are facing questions about officer conduct in light of a video circulating widely on social media showing an innocent man detained after he was suspected of stealing his own vehicle and stuck in handcuffs after the key was misplaced.
-
Montreal honour for urologist postponed after condemnation from Iran diaspora
A Montreal-based urology organization has postponed plans to honour a Tehran physician who has been accused of spreading COVID-19 disinformation and upholding the Iranian regime's sexist attitudes.
-
Daylight saving time ends: When do clocks go back in Quebec?
This weekend, Quebecers will have to turn back their clocks one hour as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, allowing people to catch up on some sleep.
London
-
Saturday weather boasts shorts and short sleeves on London, Ont. golf courses
The calendar might read early November, but that did not stop Londoners from hitting the golf green or bike trails and making the most of Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather.
-
Stolen pickup erupts in flames after crash, nearby homes evacuated
It was a busy Saturday morning for first responders in Huron County after a report of a car crash involving a stolen truck that burst into flames prompted the evacuation of several nearby homes.
-
Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont. region
Saturday morning started off with a gorgeous sunrise, but now it’s time to batten down the hatches as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region, forecasting strong winds and the risk of isolated power outages.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators in Stratford and Fergus on second day of education workers strike
Day two of education worker rallies across Ontario saw demonstrators out in the communities of Stratford and Fergus.
-
Daylight saving time: When do clocks go back in Ontario?
Daylight saving time will end and clocks will go back in Ontario this weekend.
-
'It's Christmas starting Nov. 1': A Very Merry Market Craft Show sets up shop in Waterloo
It may still be early November, but one festive event isn't wasting any time.
Northern Ontario
-
Nogdawindamin hosts reconciliation walk
Heavy rain failed to dampen the resolve of those participating in Saturday’s Walking Together for Reconciliation event in Sault Ste. Marie. The event was put on by Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services with the walk aimed at addressing incidents of racism and discrimination in the city.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
-
Deer hunters in northern Ontario fined $11k for illegal hunt
Two men are facing $11,000 in fines for illegally hunting an antlerless deer in 2020 near Fort Frances and trespassing to retrieve it.
Ottawa
-
Devastating fire destroys popular Manotick gingerbread shop
Flames tore through The Gingerbread Man on Tighe Street early Friday morning. The walls inside the 20-year-old shop now covered in soot and the kitchen destroyed.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | It's the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history
The temperature hit 23.2 C at 3 p.m., setting the record for the warmest Nov. 5 in Ottawa history. A special weather statement warns strong wind gusts are possible tonight.
-
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend
The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore residents startled by active investigation in quiet neighbourhood
People who live in the area of Brooks Street and Ivy Road were jolted awake by first responders Friday. “I looked out and thought ‘Holy geez,’” resident Leonard Ferrari told CTV News Windsor Friday. “It's about six cop cars [and an] ambulance.”
-
40th Annual Easter Seals Telethon raises more than $200K
The 40th Annual Easter Seals Telethon kicked off Saturday morning in Windsor.
-
Windsor, Ont. region under special weather statement
As Windsor basks in summer-like temperatures, it’s also time to batten down the hatches as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saturday, forecasting strong winds and the risk of isolated power outages.
Barrie
-
Late-night crash kills lone driver north of Huntsville
One man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover collision north of Huntsville Friday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local boards announce indefinite school closures as CUPE hits the picket lines
School boards across the region are working on contingency plans for next week as the labour dispute between CUPE and the province persists, with one local board saying schools would remain closed indefinitely.
-
Barrie police lay charges in child pornography investigation
Police arrested two men in separate instances following searches of several addresses in Simcoe County and Tay Township as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.
Atlantic
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
RCMP searching for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant since 2018
Police in the Halifax area are asking the public for help in locating a 35-year-old man wanted on an outstanding provincewide arrest warrant.
-
Police investigating after Halifax resident wakes up to find thief in home stealing items: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a break-and-enter that happened in a residence in the city early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Vehicles in the ditch as bad weather forces closure of QE2 near Olds
Part of Highway 2 was closed Saturday afternoon due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
'Prepared for everything': Ski safety, training top of mind as Alberta begins ski season
As the ski season begins in Alberta, safety and training are top of mind for local organizations and ski hills.
-
Advantage ‘Calgary’: New bubble tennis facility changes game for next generation, creates major economic boost
The Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre unveiled its new state-of-the-art bubble tennis facility, featuring five indoor courts expected to grow the sport and provide 70,000 extra hours of extra play-time each year.
Winnipeg
-
Exchange District homicide sets new record for Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 45th homicide of the year, which breaks the record previously set in 2019.
-
'It's been pretty tough': Winnipeg music store closing after decades in business
After decades in business, one of the city's largest music stores is playing its final song.
-
Diabetes testing clinic seeks to help at-risk Winnipeggers
Maples residents were checking up on their health Saturday afternoon at a diabetes testing clinic targeting Winnipeggers of South Asian descent.
Vancouver
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver
A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with flakes forecast to start falling Saturday night at higher elevations.
-
B.C. doesn't count reinfections in its COVID-19 data
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says it is working to "better quantify" COVID-19 reinfections, which are not currently accounted for in the province's pandemic data.
-
Strong winds, heavy rain knock out power to hundreds of thousands in B.C.
As many as 330,000 BC Hydro customers lost power at some point overnight Friday, as strong winds and heavy rains knocked down trees weakened by this summer's severe drought.
Edmonton
-
Man dies while in police custody, ASIRT investigating
Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in police custody following an incident on Thursday night.
-
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Vehicles in the ditch as bad weather forces closure of QE2 near Olds
Part of Highway 2 was closed Saturday afternoon due to hazardous driving conditions.