What's streaming on CraveTV, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 3:57PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 24, 2018 4:59PM EDT
A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada, CraveTV and Amazon Prime Video:
TOP PICKS
Two unlikely co-stars are leading Netflix's new comedy-drama "The Good Cop." Tony Danza plays a disgraced NYPD officer who's still trying to make amends with his son, a respected young detective played by singer Josh Groban. The show follows the pair as they struggle to make amends to a fractured relationship affected by bad workplace conduct and criminal activity. "The Good Cop," which premieres Sept. 21, pays homage to classic TV with its cool "Columbo" vibe and a jazz soundtrack more akin to 1970s mysteries.
Jim Carrey returns to television after more than two decades with "Kidding," the story of a children's TV icon caught in personal tumult. He's known as Mr. Pickles to his life-long fans, but in his personal life Jeff is faced with less adoration as his family starts to implode. "Kidding" debuts Sept. 9 on Crave TV and marks Carrey's first regular TV role since 1990s sketch comedy "In Living Color. The series also stars Catherine Keener, Frank Langella, and Judy Greer.
Idyllic suburban living is put under the microscope in Amazon's "Forever," starring Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen as a couple on the rocks. The show focuses on the pair who, after 12 years of routine, plan a spur-of-the-moment ski vacation that sends their relationship on a different path. "Forever" is produced by Alan Young and Matt Hubbard, the pair behind "Parks and Recreation." The show debuts Sept. 14.
Also in September, both CraveTV and Amazon are shaking up the traditional broadcast TV model in their own ways. Amazon is taking a bigger step into the sports world with live streams of National Football League games starting on Sept. 27. Meanwhile, CraveTV adds its first soap opera to the service with "The Bold and the Beautiful" on Sept. 4. Episodes from the previous week will be updated regularly.
Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in September. Release dates are subject to change.
NETFLIX
Sept. 1
Bad Neighbors 2
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Family Guy (Season 16)
The Flash (Seasons 1 to 4)
Hancock
The Hollars
Kramer vs. Kramer
La Catedral del Mar (Season 1)
Labyrinth
Legend
Monkey Twins
Mr. Sunshine (Season 1)
Sisters (Season 1)
Sept. 2
Quantico (Season 3)
Sept. 4
Black Panther
Sept. 5
A Million Ways to Die in the West
The Adjustment Bureau
Bridesmaids
Drag Me to Hell
Fear
Land of the Lost
National Lampoon's Animal House
Neighbors
Paul
Sept. 6
Once Upon a Time (Season 7)
Sept. 7
Atypical (Season 2)
Cable Girls (Season 3)
City of Joy (2018)
First and Last (Season 1)
Iron Fist (Season 2)
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
Next Gen
Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters (Season 2)
Sept. 9
Wynonna Earp (Season 2)
Sept. 11
Daniel Sloss: Live Shows
The Resistance Banker
Sept. 12
Jane
On My Skin
Sept. 14
American Vandal (Season 2)
The Angel
Archer (Season 9)
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (Season 1)
Bleach
BoJack Horseman (Season 5)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches
The Dragon Prince
Ingobernable (Season 2)
The Land of Steady Habits
Last Hope
Norm Macdonald has a Show (Season 1)
Super Monsters Monster Party: Songs
Sept. 17
The Witch
Sept. 18
D.L. Hughley: Contrarian
Sept. 20
The Good Place (Season 2)
Sept. 21
Battlefish (Season 1)
Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan (Season 1)
The Good Cop (Season 1)
Gotham (Season 4)
Hilda (Season 1)
Maniac (Season 1)
Nappily Ever After
Quincy
Sept. 23
The Walking Dead (Season 8)
Sept. 25
A Wrinkle in Time
Iron Man 2
Sept. 26
Lethal Weapon (Season 2)
Norsemen (Season 2)
This Is Us (Season 2)
Sept. 27
Grey's Anatomy (Season 14)
Sept. 28
Chef's Table (Season 5)
Forest of Piano
Hold the Dark
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 2)
Lessons From A School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane
Lost Song (Season 1)
Made in Mexico (Season 1)
Skylanders Academy (Season 3)
The 3rd Eye
Two Catalonias
Sept. 29
The Exorcist (Season 2)
Sept. 30
Annihilation
Sherlock Gnomes
CRAVETV
Sept. 1
The Big Bang Theory (Season 7)
Sept. 4
The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 32, new episodes weekly)
Sept. 7
The Goldbergs (Season 5)
Blue Bloods (Season 8)
Sept. 9
Kidding (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
Sept. 14
The Amazing Race Canada: Heroes Edition (Season 6)
Arrow (Season 6)
Blindspot (Season 3)
David Lynch: The Art Life
Snatch (Season 2)
Sept. 21
Cradle of Champions
Masterchef (Season 9)
DC'S Legends of Tomorrow (Season 3)
Sept. 28
Clinica de Migrantes
The Jim Jeffries Show (Season 2, Part 2)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Sept. 1
13 Going on 30
Chocolat
Cold Mountain
The Crying Game
Emma
Enchanted April
Grimm (Seasons 1-6)
Kinky Boots
Life is Beautiful
Little Children
My Left Foot
Proof
Sept. 5
The Purge (Season 1)
Sept. 7
Six Dreams (Season 1)
Wishenproof (Season 2, Part 2)
Sept. 10
The Chorus
Marley
Project Runway (Season 1)
Sept. 14
Forever (Season 1)
Sept. 15
The Association of Volleyball Professionals: Hawaii Invitational (Sept. 15 and 16)
Betty White's Off Their Rockers (Seasons 1 and 2)
Copper
The Neon Demon
Sept. 21
Laver Cup (Live matches Sept. 21 to 23)
Pete the Cat (Season 1)
Sept. 27
Thursday Night Football (Weekly NFL Games)
Sept. 30
Martin Lawrence: Runteldat
Starship Troopers
CraveTV is a division of Bell Media, which is the parent company of CTV News.