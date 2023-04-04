What's opened and closed in Toronto over Easter weekend
Easter weekend is hopping around the corner.
Good Friday is one of the nine statutory holidays observed in Ontario, which means several businesses and services will be closed.
Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
GOOD FRIDAY (APRIL 7)
What’s open?
Alcohol
- All Wine Rack street stores will be open
Groceries
- Bloor Street Independent City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pusateri’s at 1539 Avenue Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and at 2901 Bayview Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7
- Whole Foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping
- Toronto Eaton Centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and CF Markville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Things to do
- All Cineplex theatres
- Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- CN Tower from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Transit
- All TTC routes will run on their Sunday schedules but will start earlier, at around 6 a.m. Routes that don’t typically operate on Sundays will not run
- GO Transit said it will operate on a Sunday service schedule
What’s closed?
Alcohol
- All LCBO and The Beer Store locations
- Wine Racks inside grocery stores
Groceries
- All Costco stores
- Loblaws confirmed many of its stores (including Fortino’s, T&T Supermarkets, Zehr’s) will be closed, and recommend customers go online to see what their local store’s hours are.
- Pusateri’s at Yorkville and Toronto Eaton Centre
Services
- Banks, and Canada Post offices and delivery
- Government offices, including ServiceOntario and Service Canada
- Toronto Public Libraries
Shopping
- Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, and Shops at Don Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Dufferin Mall
- Bayview Village
EASTER SUNDAY (APRIL 9)
What’s open?
Alcohol
- All Wine Rack street stores will be open
Groceries
- Bloor Street Independent City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pusateri’s at Toronto Eaton Centre from 12 to 5 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7
- Whole Foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping
- Toronto Eaton Centre from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Things to do
- All Cineplex theatres
- Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- CN Tower from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
What’s closed?
Alcohol
- All LCBO and The Beer Store locations
- Wine Racks inside grocery stores
Groceries
- All Costco stores
- Loblaws confirmed many of its stores (including Fortino’s, T&T Supermarkets, Zehr’s) will be closed, and recommend customers go online to see what their local store’s hours are
- Pusateri’s at 2901 Bayview Avenue
Services
- Banks, and Canada Post offices and delivery
- Toronto Public Libraries
Shopping
- CF Markville, Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens and Shops at Don Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Dufferin Mall
- Bayview Village
- Vaughan Mills
- Square One Shopping Centre
EASTER MONDAY (APRIL 10)
What’s open?
Alcohol
- All The Beer Store locations
- Select LCBO stores. Customers are encouraged to look online for more information on specific store hours
Groceries
- All Costco stores
- Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7
Transit
- The TTC and GO Transit will run as normally scheduled
Things to do
- Aga Khan Musem from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What’s closed?
Services
- Canada Post offices and delivery
- Government offices, including ServiceOntario and Service Canada
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer
A man fleeing police in Northern California took two hostages at a public park, killing one of them before surrendering, after earlier wounding a California Highway Patrol officer, authorities said.
Report: Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter
Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered a formal denial, two Russian news agencies reported Friday.
New documents give inside look at how an Ontario man allegedly smuggled up to 1,000 people across U.S. border
New documents reveal how a Brampton, Ont. man, who allegedly boasted he smuggled more than 1,000 people into the U.S., conducted his operation and the steep prices he charged.
One in three Canadians believe grocery store price gouging is the main reason for food price increases: survey
One in three Canadians believe grocery stores engaging in price gouging is the main reason food prices have been rising in Canada recently, according to a new survey of nearly 10,000 Canadians.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands still without power in Quebec following ice storm
As many Quebecers entered a third night in the dark since a major ice storm blanketed much of the province this week, the number of people without power has fallen to below 400,000. At the height of the power outages in Quebec, more than one million Hydro-Quebec customers were without power. The number has been slowly dropping since Thursday.
-
Police investigate second death in relation to Quebec ice storm
A second person has died in relation to the ice storm that has swept across Quebec and Ontario this week and left hundreds of thousands without electricity. According to police, a 75-year-old man was found unconscious by his wife after he was using a diesel-powered generator in the garage of a home in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, a city northwest of Montreal.
-
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
London
-
Londoner charged after travelling more than double the speed limit: Middlesex County OPP
A 21-year-old G2 driver had their car impounded after they were caught allegedly driving more than double the speed limit because they were late for an appointment, OPP said.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
NEW I On Monday, the grim discovery of two bodies was made in South Bruce Peninsula. Following a harrowing search, police confirmed on Friday the identities of the deceased are that of two men, Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, who went missing near Hepworth, Ont. in late January.
Kitchener
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo bus
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is believed to be involved in a hate-motivated incident on a Waterloo bus.
-
Schedule set for the Rangers vs. Knights playoff games
The Kitchener Rangers and London Knights will be facing off in round two of the OHL playoffs. Here's when those games will go ahead and where you can buy tickets.
-
Spike in sexually transmitted infections in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph
There are growing concerns about an increase in sexually transmitted infections in the Guelph area.
Northern Ontario
-
'Quite beside ourselves': Manitoba couple say inheritance was removed from their bank account
A Manitoba couple wants answers after an inheritance cheque they deposited disappeared from one of their bank accounts with no notice – a problem they've been told was due to the pen they used to sign the cheque.
-
Two-Spirit Sudbury police officer wins national Rookie of the Year award
A Two-Spirit Sudbury police officer who has won the national Rookie of the Year award opens up to CTV News about the path from inclusion work to policing.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa sets goal to restore power to all customers by Saturday night
The lights slowly came back on at homes and businesses across Ottawa on Good Friday, as Hydro Ottawa aims for the goal to restore power to all customers by the end of Saturday.
-
Fire destroys former Appleton, Ont. General Store building
Emergency crews responded to the fire in the former Appleton General Store on County Road 11 Friday morning. There is no word on the cause of the fire.
-
Workers at Canada Revenue Agency vote in favour of strike action this spring
The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Union of Taxation Employees says its members voted "overwhelmingly in favour of taking strike action" if a deal is not reached with the Canada Revenue Agency.
Windsor
-
Janette Avenue fire causes $100K in damage
Damages are estimated at $100,000 after a fire broke out on Janette Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
-
Woman flees police on bicycle, is arrested on outstanding bench warrant
A 25-year-old woman from Wallaceburg, Ont. was arrested after she allegedly fled police on a bicycle while wanted on a bench warrant early Friday morning.
-
46-year-old man arrested on outstanding immigration warrant during traffic stop
A man is currently in custody of the Canada Border Services Agency after police in Chatham-Kent arrested him on an outstanding immigration warrant on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Stunt driver clocked going double the speed limit in Innisfil, Ont.
An Innisfil, Ont. man faces stunt driving charges after South Simcoe Police spotted a vehicle travelling more than double the speed limit.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
-
Bodies of missing men located near Hepworth, OPP say
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
University of Prince Edward Island, faculty union set to begin mediation Saturday amid strike
The University of Prince Edward Island and its faculty union are set to meet Saturday for the first of five days of mediated talks.
-
Dieppe, N.B., celebrates growing families in unique and environmental way
Since 2016, the city of Dieppe, N.B., has celebrated growing families by giving out free trees to mark new births or adoptions with its Tree for Life program.
Calgary
-
‘Made a difference’: Green Shirt Day continues to grow, save lives 5 years after Humboldt crash
Dozens of people laced up their skates and dawned green shirts at the Logan Boulet Arena in Lethbridge to mark Green Shirt Day on Friday.
-
Service dogs have a nose for Easter eggs at 25th anniversary event
Calgarians brought their furry friends to Calaway Park Friday morning for a special Easter egg hunt for dogs aimed at empowering children with autism along with first responders and veterans living with post-traumatic stress.
-
Plesiosaur fossil found at Syncrude mining site in northern Alberta
The oldest Cretaceous plesiosaur fossil ever found in Alberta has been discovered at Syncrude's Mildred Lake Mine site, the company says.
Winnipeg
-
Busy Friday morning for Winnipeg firefighters
Winnipeg fire crews had a busy morning on Good Friday, responding to three blazes within a few hours of each other.
-
The new Peguis First Nation chief and council
Peguis First Nation has elected a new chief and council.
-
'Let's just get married here!' Saskatchewan couple invites Winnipeggers to wedding via Reddit post
A newlywed couple is celebrating getting married in front of complete strangers after inviting Winnipeggers to their wedding on a Reddit post.
Vancouver
-
UFC returning to Vancouver for first time since 2019
UFC 289 will take place June 10 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
-
Victims of B.C. investment fraud can claim partial repayment, BCSC says
B.C.'s financial markets regulator is making nearly $70,000 in financial penalties it recently received in a fraud case available to those who lost money in the scheme.
-
76 supportive homes proposed for East Vancouver won’t be ready until 2026: BC Housing
Designs for a supportive housing project slated for East Vancouver are expanding as the province looks for solutions to the housing crisis.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
'A really sober reminder': Way of the Cross walk marks Good Friday and raises awareness for disadvantaged Edmontonians
More than a hundred people gathered downtown on Good Friday to walk, sing and reflect on issues facing Edmonton's most vulnerable citizens.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
