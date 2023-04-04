What's opened and closed in Toronto over Easter weekend

Easter weekend is hopping around the corner.

Good Friday is one of the nine statutory holidays observed in Ontario, which means several businesses and services will be closed.

Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.

GOOD FRIDAY (APRIL 7)

What’s open?

Alcohol

All Wine Rack street stores will be open

Groceries

Bloor Street Independent City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pusateri’s at 1539 Avenue Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and at 2901 Bayview Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7

Whole Foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping

Toronto Eaton Centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and CF Markville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Things to do

All Cineplex theatres

Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Transit

All TTC routes will run on their Sunday schedules but will start earlier, at around 6 a.m. Routes that don’t typically operate on Sundays will not run

GO Transit said it will operate on a Sunday service schedule

What’s closed?

Alcohol

All LCBO and The Beer Store locations

Wine Racks inside grocery stores

Groceries

All Costco stores

Loblaws confirmed many of its stores (including Fortino’s, T&T Supermarkets, Zehr’s) will be closed, and recommend customers go online to see what their local store’s hours are.

Pusateri’s at Yorkville and Toronto Eaton Centre

Services

Banks, and Canada Post offices and delivery

Government offices, including ServiceOntario and Service Canada

Toronto Public Libraries

Shopping

Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, and Shops at Don Mills

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Scarborough Town Centre

Dufferin Mall

Bayview Village

EASTER SUNDAY (APRIL 9)

What’s open?

Alcohol

All Wine Rack street stores will be open

Groceries

Bloor Street Independent City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pusateri’s at Toronto Eaton Centre from 12 to 5 p.m.

Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7

Whole Foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping

Toronto Eaton Centre from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Things to do

All Cineplex theatres

Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

What’s closed?

Alcohol

All LCBO and The Beer Store locations

Wine Racks inside grocery stores

Groceries

All Costco stores

Loblaws confirmed many of its stores (including Fortino’s, T&T Supermarkets, Zehr’s) will be closed, and recommend customers go online to see what their local store’s hours are

Pusateri’s at 2901 Bayview Avenue

Services

Banks, and Canada Post offices and delivery

Toronto Public Libraries

Shopping

CF Markville, Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens and Shops at Don Mills

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Scarborough Town Centre

Dufferin Mall

Bayview Village

Vaughan Mills

Square One Shopping Centre

EASTER MONDAY (APRIL 10)

What’s open?

Alcohol

All The Beer Store locations

Select LCBO stores. Customers are encouraged to look online for more information on specific store hours

Groceries

All Costco stores

Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7

Transit

The TTC and GO Transit will run as normally scheduled

Things to do

Aga Khan Musem from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What’s closed?

Services