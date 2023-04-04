What's opened and closed in Toronto for Good Friday
Easter weekend is hopping around the corner.
Good Friday is one of the nine statutory holidays observed in Ontario, which means several businesses and services will be closed.
Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
GOOD FRIDAY (APRIL 7)
What’s open?
Alcohol
- All Wine Rack street stores will be open
Groceries
- Bloor Street Independent City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pusateri’s at 1539 Avenue Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and at 2901 Bayview Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7
- Whole Foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping
- Toronto Eaton Centre from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and CF Markville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Things to do
- All Cineplex theatres
- Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- CN Tower from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Transit
- All TTC routes will run on their Sunday schedules but will start earlier, at around 6 a.m. Routes that don’t typically operate on Sundays will not run
- GO Transit said it will operate on a Sunday service schedule
What’s closed?
Alcohol
- All LCBO and The Beer Store locations
- Wine Racks inside grocery stores
Groceries
- All Costco stores
- Loblaws confirmed many of its stores (including Fortino’s, T&T Supermarkets, Zehr’s) will be closed, and recommend customers go online to see what their local store’s hours are.
- Pusateri’s at Yorkville and Toronto Eaton Centre
Services
- Banks, and Canada Post offices and delivery
- Government offices, including ServiceOntario and Service Canada
- Toronto Public Libraries
Shopping
- Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, and Shops at Don Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Dufferin Mall
- Bayview Village
EASTER SUNDAY (APRIL 9)
What’s open?
Alcohol
- All Wine Rack street stores will be open
Groceries
- Bloor Street Independent City Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Pusateri’s at Toronto Eaton Centre from 12 to 5 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7
- Whole Foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping
- Toronto Eaton Centre from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Things to do
- All Cineplex theatres
- Aga Khan Museum from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Casa Loma from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- CN Tower from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Ontario Place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- The ROM from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
What’s closed?
Alcohol
- All LCBO and The Beer Store locations
- Wine Racks inside grocery stores
Groceries
- All Costco stores
- Loblaws confirmed many of its stores (including Fortino’s, T&T Supermarkets, Zehr’s) will be closed, and recommend customers go online to see what their local store’s hours are
- Pusateri’s at 2901 Bayview Avenue
Services
- Banks, and Canada Post offices and delivery
- Toronto Public Libraries
Shopping
- CF Markville, Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens and Shops at Don Mills
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Dufferin Mall
- Bayview Village
- Vaughan Mills
- Square One Shopping Centre
EASTER MONDAY (APRIL 10)
What’s open?
Alcohol
- All The Beer Store locations
- Select LCBO stores. Customers are encouraged to look online for more information on specific store hours
Groceries
- All Costco stores
- Rabba Fine Foods is open 24/7
Transit
- The TTC and GO Transit will run as normally scheduled
Things to do
- Aga Khan Musem from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- AGO from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What’s closed?
Services
- Canada Post offices and delivery
- Government offices, including ServiceOntario and Service Canada
