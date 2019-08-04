

The August long weekend is here and with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast for the most part, it’s bound to be a busy one across the Greater Toronto Area.

Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed for the holiday Monday:

Open

Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.

Some malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses

GO Transit and the TTC will be operating on a Saturday schedule

Movie theatres

Closed