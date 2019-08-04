The August long weekend is here and with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast for the most part, it’s bound to be a busy one across the Greater Toronto Area.

Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed for the holiday Monday:

Open

  • Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.
  • Some malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
  • City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses
  • GO Transit and the TTC will be operating on a Saturday schedule
  • Movie theatres

Closed

  • Some malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Sherway Gardens
  • Most LCBO and Beer Store locations
  • Post offices
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Indoor pools and community centres