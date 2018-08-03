With warm temperatures this August long weekend, most Torontonians will be spending their time off outdoors but here is a look at what is open and closed throughout the city.

A high of 30 C is expected for Saturday, 32 C for Sunday and 31 for Monday.

Monday is the civic holiday, which means some businesses and services will be closed but others will remain open.

What’s open?

  • LCBO locations
  • The Beer Store locations
  • Grocery stores
  • Most malls around the GTA, including the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Vaughan Mills, and Sherway Gardens.
  • Most tourist attractions, including the Toronto Zoo, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and Canada’s Wonderland

What’s closed?

  • Most banks
  • Federal, provincial and municipal buildings
  • Post offices

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule and GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule. There are no scheduled closures impacting transit service this long weekend.