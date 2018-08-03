

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





With warm temperatures this August long weekend, most Torontonians will be spending their time off outdoors but here is a look at what is open and closed throughout the city.

A high of 30 C is expected for Saturday, 32 C for Sunday and 31 for Monday.

Monday is the civic holiday, which means some businesses and services will be closed but others will remain open.

What’s open?

LCBO locations

The Beer Store locations

Grocery stores

Most malls around the GTA, including the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Vaughan Mills, and Sherway Gardens.

Most tourist attractions, including the Toronto Zoo, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and Canada’s Wonderland

What’s closed?

Most banks

Federal, provincial and municipal buildings

Post offices

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule and GO Transit will run on a Saturday schedule. There are no scheduled closures impacting transit service this long weekend.