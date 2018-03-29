

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Residents in Toronto enjoying the long weekend can look forward to some typical March and April spring weather -- it is going to be warm and rainy according to Environment Canada.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed this Easter weekend:

What’s closed:

All Toronto Public Library branches will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday.

Government buildings will be closed all weekend, including Canada Post offices and banks.

All LCBO stores and Beer Store locations will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

What’s open:

Most restaurants will be open.

Most tourist attractions will be open all weekend, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium, Casa Loma, the Royal Ontario Museum, the Ontario Science Centre, the Toronto Zoo, the CN Tower, and the Aga Khan Museum.

Malls:

Most malls will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, including Fairview Mall, Square One, Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens, Vaughan Mills and Scarborough Town Centre.

The Eaton Centre will be open all weekend with restricted shorter hours. It will be open on Good Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Promenade Mall in Thornhill will be open Good Friday between 11 a.m .and 6 p.m. The mall will be closed Sunday.

Pacific Mall will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all weekend.

Toronto Premium Outlets on Steeles Avenue West will be open all weekend.

Transit:

The Easter Parade on Sunday runs along Queen Street East, from Munro Park Avenue to Woodbine Avenue. The 501 Queen streetcar route will turn back at Kingston Road, starting at 1 p.m. Regular service will resume after the parade ends, around 5 p.m.

Toronto transit will operate on holiday service on Good Friday, with most routes starting at 6 a.m.

Go Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Good Friday.

A portion of Line 1 Yonge-University between Finch West and Wilson stations will be closed to customers throughout the long weekend. Express shuttle buses will run on all three days. Wheel-Trans will be available at Finch West and Lawrence West.

Grocery Stores: