TORONTO -- Those hoping for a last minute snowfall in Toronto will be disappointed.

According to Environment Canada, the chances of a white Christmas is slim, with Tuesday expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 1 C, feeling like -9 C with the wind chill.

The weather agency is forecasting a balmy high of 5 C on Christmas Day and a low of 0 C in the evening. On Thursday, instead of snow, there is a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening.

Despite the disappointing weather for some, there is lots to do in the city during the holidays.

Here’s what’s open during Christmas Day and Boxing Day:

What’s open on Christmas Day?

The CN Tower and Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada will be open, but most other tourist attractions will be closed.

Movie theatres will be open throughout the day.

Most TTC subway and bus routes will begin at 8 a.m. and run on a Sunday schedule.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

What’s open on Boxing Day?

Most malls and tourist attractions in Toronto will be open.

Select LCBO stores and The Beer Store locations will be open.

Most grocery stores will be open during select hours.

All TTC subway, streetcar and bus routes will operate on a holiday schedule. Subway service will begin at 6 a.m.

GO Transit service will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Most of the city’s outdoor skating rinks, including Nathan Phillips Square, will be open throughout the holidays.