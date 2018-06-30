Torontonians are getting ready to mark Canada’s birthday and while Sunday’s festivities may not carry the pomp of last year’s Canada 150 celebrations, there will still be plenty to do.

From fireworks, to parades and concerts, there is no shortage of activities taking place throughout Toronto this weekend and if the beach is more your thing you can do that too but you may want to remember the sunscreen - Toronto remains under a heat warning with a daytime high of 35 C forecast for Canada Day.

Here is a list of everything you need to know as you plan your Canada Day weekend:

What’s open Holiday Monday

Most major tourist attractions, including Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, The Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, Harbourfront Centre, and the Royal Ontario Museum, The Art Gallery of Ontario.

City parks, beaches, splash pads, golf courses

Movie Theatres

Some malls, including Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Promenade,

TTC operating on holiday service

What’s closed Holiday Monday