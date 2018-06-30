Torontonians are getting ready to mark Canada’s birthday and while Sunday’s festivities may not carry the pomp of last year’s Canada 150 celebrations, there will still be plenty to do.

From fireworks, to parades and concerts, there is no shortage of activities taking place throughout Toronto this weekend and if the beach is more your thing you can do that too but you may want to remember the sunscreen - Toronto remains under a heat warning with a daytime high of 35 C forecast for Canada Day.

Here is a list of everything you need to know as you plan your Canada Day weekend:

What’s open Sunday

Most major tourist attractions

Many malls

LCBO and some Beer Store locations

TTC operating on Sunday service

What’s closed Sunday

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Fireworks on Sunday

The big fireworks show is taking place at Ashbridges Bay but you there are at least a half-dozen other fireworks displays planned for elsewhere in the city.

Amesbury Park at 10 p.m.

Ashbridges Bay/Woodbine Park at 10 p.m.

Centennial Park at 10 p.m.

Milliken Park at 10 p.m.

Mel Lastman Square at 10:30 p.m.

Stan Wadlow Park at 10 p.m.

Weston Lions Park at 10 p.m.

Canada's Wonderland 10 p.m.

Parades

There are two Canada Day parades taking place in the east end, so you can have your choice.

The annual East York Canada Day begins near Dieppe Park at 10 a.m. and wraps up at Stan Wadlow Park at 1 p.m. The parade travels eastbound on Cosburn Avenue to Coxwell Avenue, southbound on Coxwell Avenue to Sammon Avenue, eastbound on Sammon Avenue to Woodbine Avenue and northbound on Woodbine Avenue to O'Connor Drive.

The annual Scarborough Canada Day parade then gets underway at 4 p.m. This year’s edition is expected to consist of more than 50 floats and 20 bands. The parade starts on Brimley Road near Ellesmere Road and heads south along Brimley to Lawrence Avenue.

Events

The city’s official Canada Day celebration takes place at Mel Lastman Square in North York this year and is sure to be a musical affair. There will be a DJ stage featuring performances by DJ Classic Roots, DJ Sean Sax and DJ Nino Brow and there will also be a main stage with performances by Kristin Fung, Los Poetas and Shakura S’Aida. Events get underway at 5 p.m. and wrap up upon the conclusion of the fireworks scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

There will be a free pancake breakfast at Thomson Memorial Park at 10 a.m., followed by a full day of activities and entertainment. Musical performers include Southern Fried, Blush, Destiny and The Arsenals featuring Sonia Collymore.

The 18th annual Toronto Ribfest is taking place at Centennial Park in Etobicoke from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., at which point attendees can stay to catch the fireworks. In addition to tender ribs, there will also be live entertainment a midway and a kids zone.

What’s open Holiday Monday

Most major tourist attractions, including Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, The Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, Harbourfront Centre, and the Royal Ontario Museum, The Art Gallery of Ontario.

City parks, beaches, splash pads, golf courses

Movie Theatres

Some malls, including Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Promenade,

TTC operating on Holliday service

What’s closed Holiday Monday