What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday?
Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 12:54PM EDT
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed across Toronto on Thanksgiving Monday.
City Services
- Most of the City of Toronto services are closed, including all offices and courts.
- Multi-residential front-end garbage collection won’t be taking place Monday, but there will be no service impact on daytime and nighttime curbside residential collection.
- All municipal child care centres will be closed.
- All branches and services of the Toronto Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
Transit
- The TTC and Go Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule Monday.
- The Gardiner Expressway will be shut down over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
Shopping
- The Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Square One Shopping Centre, Toronto Premium Outlets, Pacific Mall, Promenade, CF Markville, Hillcrest Mall will be open, but with reduced hours.
- Yorkdale, Scarborough Town Centre, CF Sherway Gardens, CF Fairview Mall, Dufferin Mall and the Bayview Village shops will all be closed Monday.
- Most major grocery stores will be closed, but all T&T locations in the GTA remain open.
- The Loblaws on Carlton Street will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Whole Foods on Avenue Road will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Various Rabba locations will be open 24 hours.
Tourist Attractions
- The Art Gallery of Ontario, Casa Loma, CN Tower, Hockey Hall of Fame, Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Royal Ontario Museum and the Toronto Zoo, Agha Khan Museum, Gardiner Museum, Ontario Place are all open Monday.
- Canada’s Wonderland will be closed.