Here is a look at what's open and closed on New Year's Day 2019.

Open:

  • Tourist attractions are open, including the AGO, Casa Loma, the CN Tower, the ROM, and the Toronto Zoo
  • Some malls are open, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, and Vaughan Mills
  • Many restaurants are open
  • Movie theatres are open

Closed:

  • Banks are closed
  • Government offices are closed
  • Most grocery stores are closed on New Year's Day
  • LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed
  • GO Transit is operating on holiday schedule
  • TTC is running on a Sunday schedule