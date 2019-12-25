What’s open and closed on Christmas Day, 2019
CTV News Toronto Published Wednesday, December 25, 2019 7:17AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 25, 2019 8:23AM EST
Mild temperatures and clear skies this Christmas Day mean some people may want to get outdoors. Here is what folks in Toronto can do this holiday.
Open
- CN Tower (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Most outdoor skating rinks around town
- Movie theatres
- Some restaurants
- Pacific Mall in Markham
- Ripley’s Aquarium
- Legoland Vaughan
- Disney On Ice at the Rogers Centre
- The Christmas Flower Show at the Allen Gardens Conservatory
- Riverdale Farm (free admission)
- Centennial Park Conservatory
- High Park Zoo (also free)
- The Bentway skate trail (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
- The TTC and GO Transit will both be running on a Sunday service schedule
Closed
- Most malls and stores
- Most grocery stores
- Most major attractions, including the ROM, AGO and Toronto Zoo
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations
- All government offices, postal service and banks