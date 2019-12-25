Mild temperatures and clear skies this Christmas Day mean some people may want to get outdoors. Here is what folks in Toronto can do this holiday.

Open

CN Tower (from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Most outdoor skating rinks around town

Movie theatres

Some restaurants

Pacific Mall in Markham

Ripley’s Aquarium

Legoland Vaughan

Disney On Ice at the Rogers Centre

The Christmas Flower Show at the Allen Gardens Conservatory

Riverdale Farm (free admission)

Centennial Park Conservatory

High Park Zoo (also free)

The Bentway skate trail (12 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

The TTC and GO Transit will both be running on a Sunday service schedule

Closed