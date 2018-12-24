It’s a mild Christmas here in the city.

If you’re planning on running out to do some last minute shopping you can expect the temperature to drop to -2 C on Christmas Eve and a high of 1 C with some clouds on Christmas Day.

Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the two days.

What’s open on Christmas Eve?

  • Most malls will remain open until 6 p.m.
  • Most tourist attractions, including Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Royal Ontario Museum, the CN Tower and the Toronto Zoo.
  • LCBO and The Beer Store locations will be open until 6 p.m.
  • TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a regular schedule.

What’s open on Christmas Day?

  • Movie theatres
  • Some tourist attractions, including Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the CN Tower
  • Pacific Mall
  • TTC and GO Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule

What’s closed on Christmas Day?

  • Government offices, post offices and banks
  • Libraries
  • LCBO and The Beer Store locations
  • Most grocery stores and malls
  • Most tourist attractions