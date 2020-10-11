TORONTO -- With new restrictions put in place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families may be celebrating Thanksgiving a bit differently.

Residents have been urged to keep their holiday gatherings to those in their household—with modified exceptions for those who are living alone.

As of Saturday, all indoor dining at restaurants in Toronto, as well as Peel Region and Ottawa, has been halted. Gyms, fitness centres, gaming establishments, cinemas and exhibits at tourist attractions that are interactive have been closed for the next 28 days.

Here’s what else is closed this holiday weekend:

• The LCBO and the Beer Store

• Government offices

• Banks

• Toronto Public Library branches

• Most tourist attractions such as the CN Tower, Royal Ontario Museum and the Art Gallery of Ontario

• Most malls will be closed on Monday, including Bayview Village Shops, CF Fairview Mall, CF Sherway Gardens, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre and Yorkdale Shopping Centre

• Most grocery stores

What’s open this holiday weekend?

• Some tourist attractions such as the Toronto Zoo and Aga Khan Museum are open although their hours may be limited.

• Some of the city’s larger malls will be open with modified hours, such as the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Pacific Mall, Promenade, Square One Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills

What’s happening with transit?

On Sunday, there will be no subway service before noon on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations due to construction. Otherwise, on Monday all TTC routes will operate on their Sunday schedules, starting at 6 a.m.

Any routes that do not operate on Sundays will also not operate on Monday.

Go Transit will also operate on a Sunday schedule.

What’s the weather forecast?

At the same time, residents can expect some sunny fall weather for their small Thanksgiving gatherings. According to Environment Canada, the temperature will hit a high of 12 C on Sunday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny, but residents should expect more clouds throughout the night, with a low of 7 C.

The holiday Monday will be a bit drearier. While the temperatures are expected to reach 17 C, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day.

The rain is expected to last throughout the night, with a 40 per cent chance of precipitation on Tuesday.