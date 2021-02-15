Advertisement
What’s open and closed in Toronto on Family Day 2021?
People exercise at an outdoor skating rink during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, January 14, 2021. The province of Ontario is currently under an emergency order lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -- Despite the lockdown still in place in Toronto—Family Day is going ahead as scheduled.
The Family Day holiday is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a national statutory holiday.
But unfortunately for parents in Toronto, where a stay-at-home order remains in effect, there is not much open in the city.
Here’s what’s closed and what’s open in Toronto this holiday Monday.
What’s closed?
- Government offices
- Banks
- Most major grocery stores
- The Beer Store
- The LCBO
- Library services
- Tourist attractions, malls and non-essential retail stores are currently closed in the city under Ontario’s lockdown order.
What’s open?
- Select grocery stores
- Most pharmacies, although hours may differ
- Some local skating rinks are open, however residents must book a timeslot on the city website.
Transit
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule, which is similar to a Sunday service. Any bus routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on Family Day.
- GO Transit will also be running on a Sunday schedule.
Toronto residents can expect a snow-covered Family Day this year, with up to 25 centimetres of snow expected in the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to reach a high of -6 C, feeling like -14 C with the wind chill.
With a 60 per cent chance of flurries Monday evening, the temperatures are expected to drop to about -17 C with the wind chill.