TORONTO -- Many Toronto residents will have the day off on Monday to celebrate Family Day.

The holiday is recognized in Ontario, as well as some other Canadian provinces, but it is not a national statutory holiday.

That means that several attractions, stores and services in the city will be operating on a different schedule or closed altogether.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of what's open and closed for the day to help you navigate the upcoming long weekend.

Shopping

The CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mississauga Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some Metro, T&T, Shoppers Drug Mart and Whole Foods Market locations will be open.

CF Markville Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Movie theatres will be open as usual.

Museums

The Aga Khan Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 .m. to 5:30 p.m.

Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Casa Loma will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Toronto Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

City services

Municipal child care centres and district offices will be closed.

All city planning and committee of adjustment offices will be closed.

All courts will be closed.

All employment and social services offices will be closed.

The city’s long-term care homes and services will be operating as usual.

Toronto Animal Services and shelters will be closed.

All civic centres are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to accommodate booked meetings and events.

Multi-residential front-end garbage collection will take place on Tuesday, instead of Family Day. There will be no impact on daytime curbside collection.

Toronto Public Library branches will be closed.

Regular mail collection and delivery will take place.

Transit

The TTC will be operating on its holiday schedule.

Go Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule.

