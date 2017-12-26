What's open and closed in the GTA on Boxing Day, 2017
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, December 26, 2017 11:37AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 26, 2017 3:07PM EST
With the city still under an extreme cold weather alert, it may be a good idea to stay put. But if you do feel the need to go out, here’s a handy list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Boxing Day, 2017
Open
• Many outdoor skating rinks around town
• Movie theatres
• Most restaurants
• Most grocery stores
• Yorkdale Mall is open until 11 p.m. The Eaton Centre is open until 9:30 p.m. CF Markville is open until 9 p.m. while Sherway Gardens is open until 8 p.m.
• Vaughan Mills is open until 9 p.m. Scarborough Town Centre is open until 10 p.m.
• Ripley’s Aquarium
• Disney On Ice at the Rogers Centre
• The Christmas Flower Show at the Allen Gardens Conservatory
• The TTC is running on a holiday schedule and GO Transit is on a Saturday schedule
• The ROM closes at 7 p.m. tonight. The Toronto Zoo closes at 4:30 p.m. today.
• The Art Gallery of Ontario closes at 5 p.m.
Closed
• All LCBO and Beer Store locations
• All government offices, postal service and banks
• Toronto libraries are also closed Boxing Day