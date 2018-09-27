What's new to Netflix Canada, CraveTV for October 2018
In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, a person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 12:20PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 27, 2018 12:42PM EDT
A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada, CraveTV and Amazon Prime Video:
TOP PICKS
Halloween is right around the corner, so it's appropriate that Netflix is doubling down on terrifying original TV series. Among the highlights is "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," a angsty and gothic reboot of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"; documentary series "Haunted," where actor recreations help real people share frightening events of their lives; and "The Haunting of Hill House," a spooky tale of a family who faces spirits living in their home. For the faint of heart, join social media sensation Christine McConnell as she creates haunting confections and creepy crafts for the season on "Curious Creations of Christine McConnell."
Sandra Oh made history at the Emmy Awards this year becoming the first Asian woman nominated for lead actress in a drama. And critics suggest the Ottawa-raised actor's role on "Killing Eve," where she plays an MI5 operative, is one of her meatiest characters yet. The thriller follows Oh as she becomes embroiled in an assignment to track down a vicious female contract killer who takes delight in twisted executions. As the two intermingle, they both become increasingly obsessed with the other's motivations. The first season of "Killing Eve" lands on CraveTV on Oct. 5.
"Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner returns to complex human narratives with "The Romanoffs," his new anthology series for Amazon Prime Video, which tells eight stories of people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Each standalone episode features a cast of acclaimed actors, including Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Noah Wyle and Paul Reiser. The series debuts two episodes of Oct. 12 and rolls out the rest over the following six Fridays.
Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in October. Release dates are subject to change.
NETFLIX
Oct. 1
Anger Management
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
The Purge: Election Year
Warcraft
Oct. 2
Joe Rogan: Strange Times
MeatEater (Season 7)
Oct. 3
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Angela's Christmas
Casper
Dawn of the Dead
Dune
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Operation Finale
Spy Game
Oct. 4
Star (Season 3, new episodes weekly)
Violet Evergarden: Special
Oct. 5
Big Mouth (Season 2)
Dancing Queen (Season 1)
Elite
Empire Games (Season 1)
Little Things (Season 2)
Malevolent
Private Life
Super Monsters Save Halloween
Super Monsters (Season 2)
The Rise of Phoenixes (Season 2, new episodes weekly)
YG Future Strategy Office (Season 1)
Oct. 6
Little Things (Season 1)
Oct. 8
Mo Amer: The Vagabond
Oct. 9
Inferno
Supergirl (Season 3)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Part 4)
Oct. 10
22 July
Oct. 11
Riverdale (Season 3, new episodes weekly)
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Oct. 12
Apostle
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
FightWorld (Season 1)
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
Tarzan and Jane (Season 2)
The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 2)
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Season 1)
The Haunting of Hill House (Season 1)
The Kindergarten Teacher
Oct. 13
Dynasty (Season 2, new episodes weekly)
Oct. 15
Octonauts (Seasons 2, 3 and 4)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (Season 3)
Oct. 16
Black Lightning (Season 2, new episodes weekly)
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up
Travelers (Season 2)
Oct. 19
Accidentally in Love (Season 1)
Ask the Doctor (Season 1)
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever. (Season 1)
Derren Brown: Sacrifice
Distrito salvaje (Season 1)
Gnome Alone
Haunted (Season 1)
Hip-Hop Evolution (Season 2)
Illang: The Wolf Brigade
Larva Island (Season 1)
Making a Murderer (Season 2)
Marvel's Daredevil (Season 3)
The Night Comes For Us
Wanderlust (Season 1)
Oct. 20
1/8REC 3/8
Halloween (2007)
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie 5
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Sinister
The Cabin in the Woods
Oct. 21
Robozuna (Season 1)
The Cured
Oct. 22
The Secret Life of Pets
Oct. 23
Adam Sandler 100% Fresh
Oct. 24
Batman Ninja
Bodyguard (Season 1)
Oct. 25
Great News (Season 2)
Hell or High Water
Oct. 26
Been So Long
Castlevania (Season 2)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 1)
Dovlatov
Jefe
Shirkers
Terrorism Close Calls (Season 1)
Oct. 27
Girl from Nowhere
Oct. 28
Bridget Jones's Baby
Certain Women
Collateral Beauty
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Season 1, new episodes weekly)
Oct. 30
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Season 1)
The Degenerates (Season 1)
Oct. 31
GUN CITY
CRAVETV
Oct. 5
Killing Eve (Season 1)
The League of Super Evil (Season 2)
Mona the Vampire (Seasons 1 and 2)
$100,000 Pyramid (Season 3)
Oct. 12
The Adventures of Paddington Bear (Season 2)
Black Market: Dispatches (Season 1)
Bong Apetit (Seasons 1 and 2)
F....k That's Delicious (Seasons 1 and 2)
Gaycation (Season 1)
Hamilton's Pharmacopeia (Seasons 1 and 2)
Hate Thy Neighbour (Season 1)
Huang's World (Season 1)
It's Suppertime with Matty Matheson (Season 1)
King of the Road (Season 3)
Most Expensivest (Season 1)
Noisey.. (Seasons 1 and 2)
Slutever (Season 1)
The Trixie and Katya Show (Season 1)
Weediquette (Season 1)
Oct. 17
High Maintenance (Season 1)
Oct. 19
Busytown Mysteries (Season 2)
Class of the Titans (Season 2)
Vice Principals (Seasons 1 and 2)
Oct. 26
Fish the Dish (Season 2)
In the Night Garden (Seasons 2 and 3)
Neil Brennan: Women & Black Dudes
One World Kitchen (Season 2)
Spencer's Big 30 (Season 1)
Spielberg
The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! (Season 1)
Oct. 28
Ray Donovan (Season 6)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Oct. 1
Aeon Flux
Disturbia
Event Horizon
Freedom Writers
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Vanilla Sky
Oct. 2
Extrano Enemigo (Season 1)
Oct. 5
Man in the High Castle (Season 3)
Oct. 11
Mr. Robot (Season 3)
Oct. 12
The Romanoffs (Season 1)
Tin Star (Season 1)
Oct. 19
Lore (Season 2)
Oct. 31
Washington Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup Champions
