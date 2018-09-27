

A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada, CraveTV and Amazon Prime Video:

TOP PICKS

Halloween is right around the corner, so it's appropriate that Netflix is doubling down on terrifying original TV series. Among the highlights is "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," a angsty and gothic reboot of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch"; documentary series "Haunted," where actor recreations help real people share frightening events of their lives; and "The Haunting of Hill House," a spooky tale of a family who faces spirits living in their home. For the faint of heart, join social media sensation Christine McConnell as she creates haunting confections and creepy crafts for the season on "Curious Creations of Christine McConnell."

Sandra Oh made history at the Emmy Awards this year becoming the first Asian woman nominated for lead actress in a drama. And critics suggest the Ottawa-raised actor's role on "Killing Eve," where she plays an MI5 operative, is one of her meatiest characters yet. The thriller follows Oh as she becomes embroiled in an assignment to track down a vicious female contract killer who takes delight in twisted executions. As the two intermingle, they both become increasingly obsessed with the other's motivations. The first season of "Killing Eve" lands on CraveTV on Oct. 5.

"Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner returns to complex human narratives with "The Romanoffs," his new anthology series for Amazon Prime Video, which tells eight stories of people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family. Each standalone episode features a cast of acclaimed actors, including Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Noah Wyle and Paul Reiser. The series debuts two episodes of Oct. 12 and rolls out the rest over the following six Fridays.

Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in October. Release dates are subject to change.

NETFLIX

Oct. 1

Anger Management

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

The Purge: Election Year

Warcraft

Oct. 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater (Season 7)

Oct. 3

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Angela's Christmas

Casper

Dawn of the Dead

Dune

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Operation Finale

Spy Game

Oct. 4

Star (Season 3, new episodes weekly)

Violet Evergarden: Special

Oct. 5

Big Mouth (Season 2)

Dancing Queen (Season 1)

Elite

Empire Games (Season 1)

Little Things (Season 2)

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters (Season 2)

The Rise of Phoenixes (Season 2, new episodes weekly)

YG Future Strategy Office (Season 1)

Oct. 6

Little Things (Season 1)

Oct. 8

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

Oct. 9

Inferno

Supergirl (Season 3)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Part 4)

Oct. 10

22 July

Oct. 11

Riverdale (Season 3, new episodes weekly)

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Oct. 12

Apostle

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld (Season 1)

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane (Season 2)

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 2)

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Season 1)

The Haunting of Hill House (Season 1)

The Kindergarten Teacher

Oct. 13

Dynasty (Season 2, new episodes weekly)

Oct. 15

Octonauts (Seasons 2, 3 and 4)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments (Season 3)

Oct. 16

Black Lightning (Season 2, new episodes weekly)

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up

Travelers (Season 2)

Oct. 19

Accidentally in Love (Season 1)

Ask the Doctor (Season 1)

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever. (Season 1)

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Distrito salvaje (Season 1)

Gnome Alone

Haunted (Season 1)

Hip-Hop Evolution (Season 2)

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island (Season 1)

Making a Murderer (Season 2)

Marvel's Daredevil (Season 3)

The Night Comes For Us

Wanderlust (Season 1)

Oct. 20

1/8REC 3/8

Halloween (2007)

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie 5

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Sinister

The Cabin in the Woods

Oct. 21

Robozuna (Season 1)

The Cured

Oct. 22

The Secret Life of Pets

Oct. 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh

Oct. 24

Batman Ninja

Bodyguard (Season 1)

Oct. 25

Great News (Season 2)

Hell or High Water

Oct. 26

Been So Long

Castlevania (Season 2)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 1)

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls (Season 1)

Oct. 27

Girl from Nowhere

Oct. 28

Bridget Jones's Baby

Certain Women

Collateral Beauty

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Season 1, new episodes weekly)

Oct. 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory (Season 1)

The Degenerates (Season 1)

Oct. 31

GUN CITY

CRAVETV

Oct. 5

Killing Eve (Season 1)

The League of Super Evil (Season 2)

Mona the Vampire (Seasons 1 and 2)

$100,000 Pyramid (Season 3)

Oct. 12

The Adventures of Paddington Bear (Season 2)

Black Market: Dispatches (Season 1)

Bong Apetit (Seasons 1 and 2)

F....k That's Delicious (Seasons 1 and 2)

Gaycation (Season 1)

Hamilton's Pharmacopeia (Seasons 1 and 2)

Hate Thy Neighbour (Season 1)

Huang's World (Season 1)

It's Suppertime with Matty Matheson (Season 1)

King of the Road (Season 3)

Most Expensivest (Season 1)

Noisey.. (Seasons 1 and 2)

Slutever (Season 1)

The Trixie and Katya Show (Season 1)

Weediquette (Season 1)

Oct. 17

High Maintenance (Season 1)

Oct. 19

Busytown Mysteries (Season 2)

Class of the Titans (Season 2)

Vice Principals (Seasons 1 and 2)

Oct. 26

Fish the Dish (Season 2)

In the Night Garden (Seasons 2 and 3)

Neil Brennan: Women & Black Dudes

One World Kitchen (Season 2)

Spencer's Big 30 (Season 1)

Spielberg

The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! (Season 1)

Oct. 28

Ray Donovan (Season 6)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Oct. 1

Aeon Flux

Disturbia

Event Horizon

Freedom Writers

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Vanilla Sky

Oct. 2

Extrano Enemigo (Season 1)

Oct. 5

Man in the High Castle (Season 3)

Oct. 11

Mr. Robot (Season 3)

Oct. 12

The Romanoffs (Season 1)

Tin Star (Season 1)

Oct. 19

Lore (Season 2)

Oct. 31

Washington Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup Champions

