

The Canadian Press





A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada and CraveTV:

TOP PICKS

March marks the return of a number of Netflix's original series including sophomore seasons of "Marvel's Jessica Jones" (debuting March 8), "Santa Clarita Diet" (March 23) and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (March 30).

CraveTV is also welcoming back "Billions" for its third season (with new episodes streaming weekly starting on March 25), while the first three seasons of the HBO comedy "Silicon Valley" launch on March 2.

Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in March. Release dates are subject to change.

NETFLIX

March 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

Adel Karam: Live from Beirut

Casino

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Forest

Love Beats Rhymes

The Rundown

RuPaul's Drag Race (season 9)

Sisters

Sleeping With Other People

Steve Jobs

Stomp the Yard

The Tale of Despereaux

True to the Game

March 2

Girls Incarcerated (season 1)

Voltron: Legendary Defender (season 5)

March 3

The Stanford Prison Experiment

March 4

Expedition China

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (season 1; new episodes weekly)

March 5

Broadchurch (season 3)

The Brothers Grimm

March 6

Benji (1974)

Benji: Off the Leash

Black Lighting (season 1; new episodes weekly)

Borderliner (season 1)

The Brothers Grimsby

For the Love of Benji

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

March 8

Ladies First

Marvel's Jessica Jones (season 2)

Riverdale (season 2; new episodes weekly)

March 9

Collateral (limited series)

Love (season 3)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

Nailed It (season 1)

The Outsiders (2018)

Transformers: The Last Knight

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season 2)

Wind River

March 12

Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Troy: The Odyssey

What to Expect When You're Expecting

March 13

Ricky Gervais: Humanity

St. Vincent

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (part 1)

March 15

Before the Flood

The Hollywood Masters (season 2)

Tabula Rasa (season 1)

March 16

Benji (2018)

Edha (season 1)

Hitman's Bodyguard

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

On My Block (season 1)

Spirit Riding Free (season 4)

Take Your Pills

Wild Wild Country (season 1)

March 20

The Standups (season 2)

March 21

Bob the Builder: Mega Machines

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (season 3)

March 23

Alexa & Katie (season 1)

Dinotrux Supercharged (season 2)

Game Over, Man!

Layla M.

The Mechanism (season 1)

Race

Roxanne Roxanne

Requiem (season 1)

Santa Clarita Diet (season 2)

SWORDGAI The Animation (part 1)

March 29

Alias Grace (season 1)

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

March 30

A Series of Unfortunate Events (season 2)

Eye in the Sky

First Match

Happy Anniversary

Rapture (season 1)

The Titan

Trailer Park Boys (season 12)

Trump: An American Dream (season 1)

March 31

A Walk Among the Tombstones

The Back-Up Plan

Bewitched

Catfish

Clerks 2

The Crazies

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

The Fifth Element

Hairspray

Hanna

Let Me In

Lucky Number Slevin

The Man

Pandorum

RV

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Winter's Bone

You Me Her (seasons 1-3)

CRAVETV

March 2

Is O.J. Innocent?: The Missing Evidence

The Jim Jeffries Show (season 1)

Match Game (season 3)

Silicon Valley (seasons 1--3)

Tosh.0 (season 9)

The Trade (episode 5)

W5 (season 52, episode 17; new episodes weekly)

March 4

The Chi (season 1, episode 8; new episodes weekly)

Counterpart (season 1, episode 7; new episodes weekly)

Our Cartoon President (season 1, episode 5; new episodes weekly)

March 9

Curiosity: Brainwashed

Darcy Michael Goes To Church

Deadliest Catch (season 12)

Gold Rush (season 5)

How It's Made (seasons 24-26)

March 16

A Crime To Remember (season 1)

Beyond The Opposite Sex

Cries From Syria

Da Vinci's Demons (season 1)

The Girlfriend Experience (season 1)

Jade Fever (season 1)

Moonshiners (season 4)

Nightmare Next Door (season 2)

Party Down (the complete series)

Power (season 1)

Survivor's Remorse (seasons 1-2)

The White Queen

March 23

The Truth Is In The Stars

March 25

Billions (season 3, episode 1)

March 30

Jerrod Carmichael: 8

New Wave: Dare To Be Different

Rock And A Hard Place

Stars To The Rescue

Vanity Fair Confidential (season 1)

March 31

Operation Odessa