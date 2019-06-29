

Web staff, CTV News Toronto





The Canada Day long weekend is here and with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast for the most part, it’s bound to be a busy one across the Greater Toronto Area.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 29 C on Saturday and 25 C on Sunday. On Monday, the temperature is expected to hit 20 C but the weather agency says that there will be cloudy skies and a 70 per cent chance of showers. ,

Here is a list of what is open, what’s closed and everything else you will need to know:

Open

Most tourist attractions, including Ontario Place, Canada’s Wonderland, the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre, Ripley’s Aquarium, the Royal Ontario Museum, and the Toronto Zoo.

Some malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

City parks, beaches, splash pads, outdoor pools and golf courses

GO Transit and the TTC will be operating on a Saturday schedule

Movie theatres

Closed

Some malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Sherway Gardens

All LCBO and Beer Store locations

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Indoor pools and community centres

Where to watch the fireworks on Monday

Ashbridges Bay at 10 p.m.

Mel Lastman Square at 10:20 p.m.

Milliken District Park at 10 p.m.

Stan Wadlow Park at 10 p.m.

Centennial Park at 10 p.m.

Amesbury Park at 10 p.m.

