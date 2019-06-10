

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Support for the Toronto Raptors has grown with every game of the NBA Finals. The team, thought of originally as an underdog for the Larry O'Brien championship trophy, is one game away from clinching the title.

Celebrities, politicians and athletes alike have been showing their support on social media, taking to Twitter and Instagram to post messages of encouragement.

Ryerson University is in on the action, posting this picture to Instagram of its downtown campus.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri originally took to Twitter to post “in 6ix” a few days after the Raptors won the Eastern Conference after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks. He has since revised that statement.

The City of Toronto has been showing its support throughout the NBA Finals. In on photograph posted to Instagram, a light display featuring the Toronto Raptors logo is seen on the side of the historic Casa Loma.

Mayor John Tory has been at Jurassic Park watching every game.

Our fans have been the heart and soul of these #NBAFinals. Every step of the way – rain or shine – they’ve been here cheering on our @Raptors. Nothing changes tonight. #RaptorsIn5 #WeTheNorth



Song by: @azeemhaqmusic pic.twitter.com/z3keSudNZN — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 10, 2019

The Toronto Raptors has truly become Canada’s team, and that means that cities across Ontario have been hosting viewing parties so that the community can rally together.