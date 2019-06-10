#WeTheNorth: Celebrities, politicians, athletes take to social media to support the Raptors
Toronto Raptors fans react as they watch Game 3 of the NBA Final between Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors in "Jurassic Park'' fanzone outside of Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday June 5, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 6:42PM EDT
Support for the Toronto Raptors has grown with every game of the NBA Finals. The team, thought of originally as an underdog for the Larry O'Brien championship trophy, is one game away from clinching the title.
Celebrities, politicians and athletes alike have been showing their support on social media, taking to Twitter and Instagram to post messages of encouragement.
�� good luck @Raptors ! Bring it home. https://t.co/SpzOFHjZUG— Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) June 10, 2019
Ryerson University is in on the action, posting this picture to Instagram of its downtown campus.
Toronto Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri originally took to Twitter to post “in 6ix” a few days after the Raptors won the Eastern Conference after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks. He has since revised that statement.
In five...? @warriors https://t.co/JfOWL4uuba— Nazem Kadri (@43_Kadri) June 8, 2019
The City of Toronto has been showing its support throughout the NBA Finals. In on photograph posted to Instagram, a light display featuring the Toronto Raptors logo is seen on the side of the historic Casa Loma.
@casalomatoronto is ready for game 5. Casa Loma is a Gothic Revival style mansion and garden that is now a historic site, and we’re proud to count it as one of Toronto’s most unique landmarks. You may recognize it as a setting in popular films and television. What is surely one of the biggest, brightest tributes in the city is Casa Loma’s 3-D projection, customized to fit the castle’s backdrop, which includes the Raptors logos, team motto We The North, and an image of Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry. We’re happy to give the team the keys to our castle. Good luck on Game 5! Bring the trophy home! . . #cityofto #goraptors #toronto #TOhistoric #casaloma #nbafinals #kawhileonard #kylelowry #wethenorth #torontoraptors #game5
Mayor John Tory has been at Jurassic Park watching every game.
Our fans have been the heart and soul of these #NBAFinals. Every step of the way – rain or shine – they’ve been here cheering on our @Raptors. Nothing changes tonight. #RaptorsIn5 #WeTheNorth— John Tory (@JohnTory) June 10, 2019
Song by: @azeemhaqmusic pic.twitter.com/z3keSudNZN
The Toronto Raptors has truly become Canada’s team, and that means that cities across Ontario have been hosting viewing parties so that the community can rally together.
From Downtown Markham, to the Aaniin Community Centre and all around the city, our community has been coming together to witness sports history. We are ready for Game 5! Go @Raptors Go! #NBAFinals #WetheNorth #MarkhamProud pic.twitter.com/JYpurtjZ7j— Mayor Frank Scarpitti (@frankscarpitti) June 10, 2019