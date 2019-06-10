Support for the Toronto Raptors has grown with every game of the NBA Finals. The team, thought of originally as an underdog for the Larry O'Brien championship trophy, is one game away from clinching the title.

Celebrities, politicians and athletes alike have been showing their support on social media, taking to Twitter and Instagram to post messages of encouragement.

Ryerson University is in on the action, posting this picture to Instagram of its downtown campus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Toronto Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri originally took to Twitter to post “in 6ix” a few days after the Raptors won the Eastern Conference after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks. He has since revised that statement.

 

The City of Toronto has been showing its support throughout the NBA Finals. In on photograph posted to Instagram, a light display featuring the Toronto Raptors logo is seen on the side of the historic Casa Loma.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@casalomatoronto is ready for game 5. Casa Loma is a Gothic Revival style mansion and garden that is now a historic site, and we’re proud to count it as one of Toronto’s most unique landmarks. You may recognize it as a setting in popular films and television. What is surely one of the biggest, brightest tributes in the city is Casa Loma’s 3-D projection, customized to fit the castle’s backdrop, which includes the Raptors logos, team motto We The North, and an image of Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry. We’re happy to give the team the keys to our castle. Good luck on Game 5! Bring the trophy home! . . #cityofto #goraptors #toronto #TOhistoric #casaloma #nbafinals #kawhileonard #kylelowry #wethenorth #torontoraptors #game5

Mayor John Tory has been at Jurassic Park watching every game.

 

The Toronto Raptors has truly become Canada’s team, and that means that cities across Ontario have been hosting viewing parties so that the community can rally together.