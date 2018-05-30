WestJet says system outage partially resolved after earlier issues
A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport on February 3, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 12:30PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 30, 2018 1:29PM EDT
CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it has partially resolved a computer system outage and has started to resume regular operations.
The airline says some flights have been delayed and it is experiencing longer lines at check-in because of the issue.
WestJet recommended passengers arrive early at the airport and check their flight status ahead of time because of the problems.
Travellers had reported on Twitter that there were long lines and kiosks off-line at some airports, as well as issues with booking on the company's website.
Last October, the airline said computer problems caused delays for dozens of flights.