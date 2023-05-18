WestJet cancels flights at Toronto Pearson Airport ahead of possible strike

WestJet is cancelling some flights at Toronto Pearson International Airport due to a potential pilot strike ahead of the May long weekend.

At Toronto Pearson, a number of WestJet flights scheduled to arrive and depart on Thursday and Friday have been cancelled, according to the airline’s website.

Among some of the cancellations are Westjet flights departing to Vancouver, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon from Toronto. A number of arriving flights on Friday from Vancouver, Calgary, Las Vegas, Regina, and Saskatoon have also been cancelled.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Toronto Pearson warned passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

Check your Westjet flight status here

WestJet is currently undergoing contract negotiations with its pilots’ union who have designated Friday as their deadline to walk off the job if a deal isn’t reached.

Tim Perry, Canada President of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), said the two sides are “still far apart” at the bargaining table, speaking to CTV News Channel Thursday.

“With parties still at the table, I remain hopeful, and we are getting closer. Although, close is not the same thing as reaching a deal,” Perry said.

Capt. Bernard Lewall, WestJet ALPA master executive council chair, recently told CTV News Channel that WestJet pilots are among the "lowest paid in North America, if not the world."

"After nine months of negotiating, management still fails to understand today’s labour market conditions, leading to a mass exodus of our pilots in search of better work opportunities, and more will follow if this agreement does not meet our pilots' needs," he said earlier this week.

ALPA represents around 1,600 flight crew members across WestJet and its subsidiary Swoop.