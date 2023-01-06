Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 near Whitby closed due to fallen sign

All westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed near Whitby after an overhead sign fell on the roadway.

Officials say a collision occurred around 8 a.m. near Brock Street.

Images from the scene show a sign lying across the highway completely blocking traffic. A long lineup of cars appear stalled on that stretch of the road as a result.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the westbound lanes of the highway are now closed between Brock Street and Thickson Road.

“This will take some time to remedy. It will require some heavy equipment to come in, a crane to come in to remove the sign from the highway,” he said.

A sign is seen blocking traffic on Highway 401 near Whitby.

Schmidt added that drivers should expect “heavy delays” in the area.

No information has been released regarding injuries.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.