Westbound Hwy. 401 blocked in Pickering due to collision

A serious collision that left one man critically injured has forced the closure of all westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Pickering.

It happened on a stretch of the highway before Brock Road, just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson for Ornge air ambulance said they were called to the highway for a collision involving a motorcycle.

A man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries, Ornge said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the westbound lanes of the highway at Westney Road. There is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.

"Heavy delays in the area. The investigation is ongoing," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said. "I expect that closure will remain in place for some time."