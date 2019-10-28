An 83-year-old woman has died after she was one of two people struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end on Monday morning.

At around 10 a.m., two pedestrians were attempting to cross from the south to the north side of St. Clair Avenue West near Castleton Avenue.

At the time, police said, a 52-year-old man was driving a van southbound on Castleton Avenue.

The vehicle struck the 83-year-old woman and 66-year-old woman while making a left turn to head eastbound on St. Clair Avenue West.

COLLISION: St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road @TPS11Div. Info - called 10:04am, two pedestrians struck, ambulances on scene. Road closures - both directions on St. Clair between Mould Avenue and Runnymede Road. @TrafficServices on scene. #GO2080632 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 28, 2019

Both pedestrians were transported from the scene to hospital.

The 83-year-old woman was later pronounced dead.

The 66-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation into the matter “is ongoing” and are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have footage of the area to come forward.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).