West-end crash leaves 83-year-old female pedestrian dead
Emergency crews are seen investigating a collision in the city's west end on Monday morning. (CTV News Toronto / Peter Muscat)
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 10:34AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 2:18PM EDT
An 83-year-old woman has died after she was one of two people struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end on Monday morning.
At around 10 a.m., two pedestrians were attempting to cross from the south to the north side of St. Clair Avenue West near Castleton Avenue.
At the time, police said, a 52-year-old man was driving a van southbound on Castleton Avenue.
The vehicle struck the 83-year-old woman and 66-year-old woman while making a left turn to head eastbound on St. Clair Avenue West.
Both pedestrians were transported from the scene to hospital.
The 83-year-old woman was later pronounced dead.
The 66-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the investigation into the matter “is ongoing” and are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have footage of the area to come forward.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).