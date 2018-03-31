

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police are holding an Easter weekend blitz to crack down on people who refuse to buckle up when they are on the roads.

The blitz began on Friday and is scheduled to wrap up on Monday.

The OPP say that it has laid 257,475 seat belt charges over the last decade with those between the ages of 25 and 34 being ticketed more times than any other demographic during that period.

“Last year ended tragically for 49 people who died after being involved in collisions and were not safely buckled in at the time. Failure to wear or properly wear a seat belt has contributed to 639 deaths on OPP-patrolled roads in the last ten years,” OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair said in a press release. “As a driver or passenger, it's important to respect the lifesaving value of a seat belt and the proven fact that the best position to be in during a crash is securely fastened in your seat."

According to the OPP a seat belt worn properly can reduce the chances of death and serious injuries in a collision by about 50 per cent.