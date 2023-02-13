Week of uncertainty begins in Toronto following mayor's surprise resignation
A big week in municipal politics is getting off to an uncertain start in Toronto today following the recent surprise resignation of the city's mayor.
John Tory stunned political observers on Friday when he admitted to having an affair with a former member of his staff and announced plans to resign from the city's top job.
The move is raising questions about what comes next, both for the mayor's office and the city's 2023 budget.
Tory played a major role in crafting the potential budget, which councillors are set to begin debating and now possibly reshaping on Wednesday.
Tory remains mayor until he submits a letter of resignation and council declares the office vacant, a process that has not yet taken place.
There's no word yet on when Tory may formalize his departure or who will act as his interim successor, though Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie is widely expected to fill the role until a byelection can take place to name a permanent replacement.
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
Chiefs claw back against Eagles to claim Super Bowl LVII
Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a bum ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Paxlovid medication lowers risk of COVID-19 death, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that Paxlovid is proven to lower the risk of COVID-19-related death and hospitalization among those likely to experience severe illness.
Here is what we know about the unidentified objects shot down over North America
A high-altitude object was shot down near Lake Huron on Sunday afternoon, marking the fourth time in just over a week that the U.S. military has taken down objects in North American airspace.
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
OPINION | Don Martin: Three ethical lapses tarnish the brand of all politicians
The premier of Canada's most populous province, one of the prime minister's favourite cabinet ministers and Canada's biggest-city mayor face difficult questions over their ethical conduct. But ethical breaches are not all equally egregious. Don Martin shares his take on this trifecta of questionable behaviours, ranked from least to most severe.
Pregnant Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'B---- Better Have My Money.'
5 things to know for Monday, February 13, 2023
A flying object is shot down by the U.S. over Lake Huron near the Canadian border, employers are facing resistance as they seek to increase office days, and the Kansas City Chiefs come back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Inquest begins into 2020 kidnapping and killing of two Quebec sisters by their father
A public inquest into the events surrounding the 2020 killing of two young Quebec girls by their father begins today. Quebec's public security minister ordered the inquest last year after an episode of the Radio-Canada investigative program "Enquete" alleged provincial police made errors in the search for the missing girls and presented new evidence that had not been part of a coroner's investigation into their deaths.
A young snowboarder has died after a Bromont ski hill accident
A young man who was snowboarding was injured Saturday evening at the Bromont ski resort in the Eastern Townships. He later died of his injuries in hospital.
Debate over Roxham Road taking worrying turn, says Quebec solidaire
The debate over Roxham Road in Quebec is taking a worrying turn, according to Québec solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.
OPP investigate suspicious death in Norfolk County
The OPP Criminal Investigations branch is investigating a suspicious death in Norfolk County on Sunday
Temporary lane restrictions on Wellington Street to take effect Monday
A heads up for drivers in London, Ont. ahead of your Monday morning commute, as lane restrictions on Wellington Street near King Street will be in effect to allow for preparations for the Downtown Loop and Wellington Gateway construction projects.
Police investigating assault in Wilfrid Laurier University hallway
Waterloo regional police are appealing for information and witnesses as they investigate an assault alleged to have happened in a Wilfrid Laurier University hallway last month.
PHOTO GALLERY | Over 100 vendors pack Bingeman's for collectables expo
Hot Wheels, action figures, trading cards and more were up for grabs at Bingeman’s Sunday with the Kitchener Collectables Expo offering up the very best in vintage and high-ticket items.
Canada confirms takedown of 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron; Trudeau talks object over Yukon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians. Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation 'extremely seriously.'
Urban farm that grows vegetables all year round, feeding people on a fixed income
The team at Borealis Fresh Farms in northern Ontario grows a number of nutrient dense vegetables such as kale and parsley to supply not only grocery stores, but also people who live on a fixed income.
Employers face 'resistance' as they seek to increase office days
Hybrid and remote arrangements that became commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic may not be going away any time soon, but some big Canadian employers want people to clock in from their office desks more frequently.
BREAKING | Gas leak explosion takes out homes under construction in east Ottawa
A gas leak at an east Ottawa construction site caused a large explosion Monday morning, emergency officials say.
NEW THIS MORNING | New LRT subcommittee to look into city authority over LRT contract
The first meeting of the city's newly created Light Rail Subcommittee will discuss a motion that suggests giving council more authority over the terms of the project agreement for Stage 1.
Sutcliffe confident police have strong plan for 'possible convoy activities' in Ottawa on Tuesday
The city of Ottawa is warning of a possible convoy activities and highway off-ramp closures in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.
Transport truck rolls over near Ambassador Bridge
The northbound lanes towards the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. have reopened following a transport truck rollover on Sunday morning.
Police searching for suspects involved in drive-by shooting in Schomberg
York Regional Police are asking anyone with information to come forward after an early-morning shooting sent one man to hospital in Schomberg.
Coldwater Steampunk Festival will not return this year
Organizers for the Coldwater Steampunk Festival have officially called it quits after a decade of success in growing the event into what it's become.
Snowfall, winter storm warnings issued for Nova Scotia
A developing nor'easter moving northward off the coast of North Carolina will pass south and east of Nova Scotia late Monday into Tuesday.
Sunday night shooting closes section of Gottingen Street in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Halifax.
Maud Lewis paintings bought for $12 in 1967 fetch $41,000 at New Hamburg auction
A pair of paintings by late Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis have sold for a combined $41,000 at a New Hamburg auction.
Smith in full support of a new arena, stating she does not want to see the Flames move to Quebec
With three months remaining until Albertans head to the polls for a provincial election, Premier Danielle Smith is throwing support behind a new arena deal between the city of Calgary and Calgary Sports and Entertainment.
Calgarians struggle to find affordable housing as number of low-cost rental units decreases
Finding an affordable place to rent in Calgary hasn’t been easy for Gregory Fraser.
Woman wanted in connection to road rage shooting turns herself in: police
A woman wanted in connection to a November road rage shooting turned herself in and has been charged with assault, Calgary police said Sunday evening.
RCMP releases sketches of suspects in Esterhazy area killing
The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit has released sketches of three suspects in relation to a murder in the Stockholm/Esterhazy area.
'It's like family': Point Douglas residents mourn businesses destroyed in massive fire
Point Douglas residents are returning home after a massive fire took 50 firefighters hours to extinguish on Saturday.
Restoration of bus budget good start, but more needed: Functional Transit Winnipeg
A public transportation advocate says the restoration of the Winnipeg Transit budget should mean an improvement in bus service, but adds the City needs to keep the foot on the accelerator when it comes to its Master Transit Plan.
Historical sex abuse case should have been judged 'in the light of 1970s attitudes,' B.C. appeal argues
A B.C. man convicted of historical sex crimes has lost an appeal, with the court rejecting the claim that he should have been sentenced "in the light of 1970s attitudes and circumstances regarding sexual offences against children."
Super Bowl party in Vancouver fundraises for Indigenous youth
A sports bar in Vancouver's West End won’t be keeping any of the extra cash they made when fans packed the venue to watch Sunday's Super Bowl.
Fate of Stanley Park bike lane to be decided by Vancouver Park Board
The future of the divisive Stanley Park bike lane will be decided Monday by the Vancouver Park Board.
Smith rejects NDP claim oilwell cleanup help is linked with her leadership campaign
Alberta's premier is rejecting Opposition claims her planned $100-million pilot project for cleaning up old oil wells was influenced by her United Conservative party leadership campaign, arguing that federal money to get the job done missed many of the province's worst sites.
Sylvan Lake school bomb threats made by out-of-province youth: RCMP
A pair of bomb threats against a Sylvan Lake school originated from a youth outside Alberta, RCMP investigators confirmed Sunday evening.