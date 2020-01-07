TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and much of southern Ontario ahead of a “significant winter storm” on Saturday.

According to the weather agency, rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible due to a low pressure system that will impact most of southern Ontario.

“Significant rainfall amounts are expected for areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Freezing rain is expected to affect most areas east of Lake Huron and eastern Ontario. Significant ice accretion or build up is possible. Snow will affect areas east of Georgian Bay with significant snowfall amounts,” Environment Canada said.

“Travel is expected to be impacted.”

The weather agency said they are still uncertain as to what areas of southern Ontario will be impacted the most by the storm.

“The Ontario Storm Prediction Centre will be closely monitoring the situation. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.”

A low of 2 C is expected on Saturday, so it is unlikely there will be much snow.